Yukon officials give update as self-isolation restrictions tighten in territory

Officials in Yukon are giving an update this morning, after announcing stricter rules for travelers entering the territory.

You can watch live in the player above.

On Wednesday night, Premier Sandy Silver tweeted that everyone except critical services workers will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in Yukon.

The rule also applies to people coming in from neighbouring B.C. and the Northwest Territories, as well as Nunavut.

Silver said exceptions will be made for people living in border areas including Atlin, Lower Post, Fireside, Jade City, Fraser and Pleasant Camp, B.C., as well as transboundary First Nations.

This comes as a new case of COVID-19 in Whitehorse was also announced Wednesday evening, bringing Yukon's case total to 26.

Officials are investigating the source of exposure, and are reaching out to anyone who may have come in contact with the person who tested positive.

Anyone who was at the following locations during the the times listed should call the COVID-19 testing centre in Whitehorse, or their community's health centre, if they develop symptoms:

Starbucks on Main Street in Whitehorse, on Nov. 12 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or Nov. 13 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Starbucks on Chilkoot Way in Whitehorse, on Nov. 14 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Better Bodies in Whitehorse, on Nov. 12 between 6:30 p.m. and closing, or Nov. 13 between 6:30 p.m. and closing.

Diwali Festival on 120 Copper Rd. in Whitehorse, on Nov. 14 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Giorgio's Cuccina in Whitehorse, on Nov. 14 between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tony's Pasta and Seafood House in the SKKY hotel, on the Alaska Highway in Whitehorse, on Nov. 14 between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Today's update is being ivestreamed here on our website or you can watch it on the CBC North or CBC Yukon Facebook pages.