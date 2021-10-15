Yukon officials to give update on COVID-19

Yukon officials are set to give a news conference on the COVID-19 situation Wednesday morning.

Premier Sandy Silver will be joined by Dr. Catherine Elliott, the acting chief medical officer of health, for the event starting at 11 a.m.

On Tuesday, the territory reported 31 new COVID-19 cases in the Yukon, bringing the total case count to 269. As of Tuesday, there were also more than 200 tests with results pending.

The holidays brought a surge of COVID-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant. On Monday, the territory reported 158 new cases since Friday (New Year's Eve). The territory also reported a 32 per cent test positivity rate.

Elliott urged Yukoners in a news release Monday "to stay home when sick with even the mildest of symptoms."

The surge in cases come just as children in the Yukon went back to class on Tuesday after the holiday break.

The update will be streamed live here on our website and on our CBC Yukon Facebook page.