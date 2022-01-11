Yukon officials to provide COVID-19 update

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver and acting chief medical officer of health, Dr. Catherine Elliott, will provide a COVID-19 update for the territory Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Watch it live here or on CBC Yukon's Facebook page.

On March 2, Silver announced the territory would be lifting its remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in the coming weeks.

He said as of March 18, masks would no longer be mandatory in indoor public spaces but their use would still be recommended.

He added that on the same day, proof of vaccination would no longer be required to access designated sites.

Silver also said that as of April 4, government employees would no longer be required to be vaccinated.

Previously, the government had lifted the capacity limits for gatherings, and allowed restaurants to resume normal service without six-foot spacing between tables.

Elliott said on March 2 that the territory had passed the Omicron crest and that case numbers had stabilized.

According to the Yukon government's COVID-19 website, there are 47 active cases in the territory. On March 1, the territory was reporting 43 active cases.

The website also indicates there is no one currently hospitalized in the Yukon due to COVID-19, and that 84 per cent of the eligible population have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.