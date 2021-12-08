Yukon officials to give COVID-19 update as known active cases swell to over 400

Yukon officials will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the territory today at 11 a.m..

Dr. Catherine Elliott, the acting chief medical officer of health, will be joined by Tracy-Anne McPhee, minister of health and social services, at a news conference.

Active COVID-19 case counts are on the rise in the Yukon, as they are throughout Canada, including in the N.W.T. and Nunavut.

As of Tuesday, there were at least 456 active COVID-19 cases territory-wide, 123 more than Monday's count. There are many other cases that are not being diagnosed too, the territory has previously warned.

On Monday, the territory began handing out rapid test kits in Whitehorse to people with COVID-19 symptoms. It comes after the territorial government announced last week that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should assume they are infected and isolate immediately, rather than get a PCR test.

Lab tests are currently reserved for those most at risk, the territory said.

On Tuesday evening, Elliott recommended in a news release that Yukoners returning from domestic travel monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and self-isolate when they are sick.

This means the recommendation to reduce contacts for the three- or five-day period following travel that were included in the holiday guidelines has been removed.