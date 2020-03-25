Yukon officials to give weekly COVID-19 update

Yukon officials are set to give their weekly COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

Premier Sandy Silver, Minister of Health and Social Services Pauline Frost and Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley will be speaking at 1:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed here and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page.

This is the first update that officials have given since the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the territory last week .

Two residents of the Whistle Bend Place care facility in Whitehorse were the first to get the shots on Monday afternoon.

The Yukon government has not yet provided the territory's vaccine rollout plan. More details are expected to come soon about where and when the next doses will be administered.

Yukon's vaccine strategy identifies people working and living in long-term care homes, group homes, and shelters; health-care workers, elderly people, and people living in rural and remote communities as priority groups for the vaccine.

The territorial government says its plan is to get 75 per cent of the territory's adult population vaccinated by the end of March.

Yukon's vaccine strategy identifies as priority groups people working and living in long-term care homes, group homes, and shelters; health-care workers, elderly people, and people living in rural and remote communities.

Frost said earlier this week that the first priority group consists of just over 1,100 people, and the government is hopeful that "all who are in this category choose to take the vaccine."

Possible exposure

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon's chief medical officer of health, said this week that health officials are investigating after an undisclosed number of Whitehorse high school students were possibly exposed to COVID-19.

Some students are being urged to self-isolate after a potential COVID-19 exposure over the Christmas break.

A letter sent to parents of students at F.H. Collins Secondary School says Yukon Communicable Disease Control is in the process of contacting students who may be at risk.