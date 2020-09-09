Yukon officials give more details on mandatory mask rules during COVID-19 update

Officials in Yukon are giving more details on new mandatory mask rules that go into effect across the territory on Tuesday.

The weekly COVID-19 update features Premier Sandy Silver and Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Brendan Hanley.

The territory has now confirmed a total of 47 cases since the pandemic began, with 17 that are currently active.

Silver said at Tuesday's update that the rules will extend to Yukoners over the age of five, after saying last week they would apply to those over the age of two.

He also said indoor public spaces include "indoor areas of a building that are intended for the common use of the whole public." This includes public bathrooms, lobbies, hallways, waiting rooms, elevators and stores, along with other spaces, he added.

"If you're not sure whether or not you're in a public space, wear a mask," Silver said.

He said some exemptions will include people with medical conditions which prevent them from wearing masks, people participating in sports, people in private areas of long-term care homes and anyone eating or drinking in a public restaurant.

The territory has seen a steady increase in cases over the last several days.

One new case was announced on the territorial government's website on Monday in an unspecified location, and one new case was announced in Whitehorse Sunday. The territory also added a new public exposure notification over the weekend: Baked Café and Bakery on Nov. 21 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Three other cases were also confirmed in Whitehorse on Friday. The Yukon government also listed potential exposure notices for specific bus routes, the Better Bodies gym, the Canada Games Centre Wellness Centre and Sakura Sushi at certain times.

Anyone experiencing any symptoms and who was at this location is asked to self-isolate immediately and call the COVID-19 testing and assessment centre at 867-393-3083. People can also drop in at the drive-thru testing centre located at Centennial Motors on the Alaska Highway across from the airport in Whitehorse.

People who are now outside of Whitehorse should contact their community health centre.

Tuesday's update will be livestreamed on the CBC North and CBC Yukon Facebook pages.