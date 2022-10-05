Hundreds gathered in Yukon and N.W.T. to mark National Day of Action for MMIWG

People in the Northwest Territories and Yukon gathered to mark the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls on Oct. 4.

In Whitehorse hundreds attended the Sisters in Spirit vigil yesterday.

Drummers and singer play before the Yukon walk on Oct. 4, 2022. The drumming song was to heal the spirit and mind. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

Families, residents and politicians gathered at the Finding Peace monument in Rotary Park.

Emotions ran high while they listened to powerful words from elders and leaders.

Peter Johnson is the grand chief of the Council of Yukon First Nations. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

The gathering was followed by a silent walk along the Yukon River, which ended at a ceremonial fire pit at the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre, where more First Nations leaders shared words of reflection and prayers.

The vigil ended with a lunch and private conversation in support of families of victims.

Hundreds gathered for the vigil and silent walk in Whitehorse. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

Meanwhile in Yellowknife, dozens gathered to mark the national day of action.

During the gathering, one speaker, Kathy Meyer, spoke about her daughter who went missing in November 2010. Angela, her daughter, was a "summer baby;" she said, describing her as "beautiful."

Kathy Meyer spoke at a vigil on Oct. 4 in Ndilǫ, N.W.T. Her daughter, Angela, went missing in November 2010. (Jenna Dulewich/CBC)

"She was … is a very kind person. Very loving. She is not afraid to show her love for her family. She was just a very good person," Kathy said.

Next month will mark the 12-year anniversary of Angela's disappearance.

Dozens of people walked the four kilometres from Ndilǫ to the Northern United Place in Yellowknife on Oct. 4, 2022. (Jenna Dulewich/CBC)

The group of about four dozen people that gathered in Ndilǫ walked four kilometres to the Northern United Place to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Last December, the territorial government tabled a draft action plan titled Changing the Relationship. It's still taking feedback on its plan to address the recommendations of the 2019 National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.