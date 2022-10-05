Hundreds gathered in Yukon and N.W.T. to mark National Day of Action for MMIWG
Oct. 4 marks the National Day of Action for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls
People in the Northwest Territories and Yukon gathered to mark the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls on Oct. 4.
In Whitehorse hundreds attended the Sisters in Spirit vigil yesterday.
Families, residents and politicians gathered at the Finding Peace monument in Rotary Park.
Emotions ran high while they listened to powerful words from elders and leaders.
The gathering was followed by a silent walk along the Yukon River, which ended at a ceremonial fire pit at the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre, where more First Nations leaders shared words of reflection and prayers.
The vigil ended with a lunch and private conversation in support of families of victims.
Meanwhile in Yellowknife, dozens gathered to mark the national day of action.
During the gathering, one speaker, Kathy Meyer, spoke about her daughter who went missing in November 2010. Angela, her daughter, was a "summer baby;" she said, describing her as "beautiful."
"She was … is a very kind person. Very loving. She is not afraid to show her love for her family. She was just a very good person," Kathy said.
Next month will mark the 12-year anniversary of Angela's disappearance.
The group of about four dozen people that gathered in Ndilǫ walked four kilometres to the Northern United Place to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Last December, the territorial government tabled a draft action plan titled Changing the Relationship. It's still taking feedback on its plan to address the recommendations of the 2019 National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.