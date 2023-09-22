Content
Staffer at Yukon government-contracted NGO accused of sexual assault

Yukon's health minister says a staff member of a contracted non-governmental organization (NGO) is under investigation for sexual assault.

Health minister says accused person was removed from their position, and RCMP are investigating

An RCMP cruiser in Yellowknife on July 30, 2021.
RCMP are investigating an allegation of sexual assault involving a staff member at a contracted NGO, says Yukon's health minister. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

In a statement on Thursday, Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said the matter is being investigated by the RCMP.

The government has not named the NGO involved, nor provided details about the nature of the allegations.

McPhee said the government "immediately took action" after learning of the allegations, and had the employee removed from their position. She said her department is also communicating with anybody who may have had contact with the accused person through the NGO.

She said the department is "fully cooperating" with the RCMP's ongoing investigation.

CBC News has asked RCMP for more information about the investigation.

