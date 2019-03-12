Head of Yukon NGO and social services minister to meet today

The head of the Yukon Women's Transition Home Society hopes a meeting on Wednesday with Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost will provide clarity to the heated issue of funding agreements for non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Last Thursday, some NGOs staged a demonstration outside the Yukon Legislature to demand more funding, saying their funding has been frozen since 2017-18. NGOs have also complained that their funding will now be renewed annually, rather than every three years — making it difficult for them to plan ahead.

Comments from Frost in the legislature this week may have added to the tension and confusion, after she said there was no funding freeze and a three-year agreement was offered to the Yukon Women's Transition Home Society two years ago.

A letter sent to some NGOs last May from the Department of Health and Social Services said their funding will stay at 2017-18 levels during the comprehensive health and social services review, which started last fall.

Here, for the record, is the letter that the Yukon dept of health/social services sent to NGOs last May, freezing the funding at 2017/18 levels. <a href="https://twitter.com/PFrostOldCrow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PFrostOldCrow</a> told the legislature yeseterday that funding will increase 2% for Kaushee's Place. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ytpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ytpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/gzN4Rmdwrn">pic.twitter.com/gzN4Rmdwrn</a> —@NancyThomsonCBC

Yukon Women's Transition Home Society executive director Barb McInerney says it makes sense to review programs, but "all we've heard is until we get this evaluation done, there is no new money."

"Well, let's get the evaluation done," she said.

The Yukon Women's Transition Home Society operates Betty's Haven, a 10-unit second-stage housing complex, and provides the staffing for Kaushee's Place, the women's emergency shelter.

McInerney said besides shelter, the society provides support and food to women and their children fleeing violence, as well as violence prevention programs.

She said much of the spending is on staffing and building maintenance at Betty's Haven.

To save some costs, McInerney says she has already had to reduce staffing to one or two people a shift to cover both Betty's Haven and Kaushee's Place, but she says that's not safe.

Verbal agreement

McInerney says she hopes to learn more about the 2019-20 transfer payment agreement in Wednesday's meeting.

McInerney said she has received a verbal agreement from the deputy minister for the coming fiscal year's transfer payment and cost of living increase, but she has not received the amount or the terms in writing yet.

She said she hopes the society will receive an additional $500,000 to the proposed $1.5 million, plus $26,000 to account for the increase in the cost of living, or it will be in "crisis funding" for 2019-20.

When asked after question period on Tuesday when the Yukon Women's Transition Home Society could expect to see the written transfer payment agreement, Frost said that was a departmental question.

In an email to CBC News, Frost said she sees the meeting on Wednesday "as an opportunity to determine a path forward that supports the continuation of the valuable work they do."