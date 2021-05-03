Yukon reports 1 new COVID-19 case
Yukon is reporting one new case of COVID-19 that's positive for the B.1.1.7 variant and is associated with travel. Officials say the person is recovering at home and that there was no public exposure risk.
The case is a B.1.1.7 variant and related to an outbreak in another jurisdiction
Yukon is reporting one new case of COVID-19 that's also a variant of concern.
Territorial officials announced a positive test result for the B.1.1.7 variant in Whitehorse in a news release Monday afternoon.
The case is associated with travel and is linked to an outbreak in another jurisdiction, according to the release, although it didn't specify where the person had travelled from.
The person is now recovering at home and there are no potential public exposures.
The case brings Yukon's total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 82.
It also ends the territory's days-long streak of being the only jurisdiction in Canada without an active COVID-19 case.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?