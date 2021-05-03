Yukon reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Yukon is reporting one new case of COVID-19 that's also a variant of concern.

Territorial officials announced a positive test result for the B.1.1.7 variant in Whitehorse in a news release Monday afternoon.

The case is associated with travel and is linked to an outbreak in another jurisdiction, according to the release, although it didn't specify where the person had travelled from.

The person is now recovering at home and there are no potential public exposures.

The case brings Yukon's total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 82.

It also ends the territory's days-long streak of being the only jurisdiction in Canada without an active COVID-19 case.