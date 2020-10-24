Yukon confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Watson Lake, says others could have been exposed

Yukon's chief medical officer announced three new cases of COVID-19 in Watson Lake on Friday.

The three cases are part of a "family cluster" and in the same household, said Dr. Brendan Hanley. The affected people had not travelled outside the Yukon.

He said the three people are "doing fine," and are self-isolating at home.

Hanley said there are three places in Watson Lake where others may have been exposed to the virus.

He asked anyone who was at the following locations and has symptoms to call the Watson Lake hospital, or the health centre in their own community, to arrange for testing:

Watson Lake Foods – Super A on Oct. 8 and Oct.16.

Home Hardware on Oct. 7 and Oct. 10.

Big Horn Motel on Oct. 7 through 9 and Oct. 13 through 16

At a news conference late Friday afternoon, Hanley said health officials were notified of the cases Thursday night, and contact tracing is underway.

He said the three locations identified in Watson Lake currently pose no higher risk than anywhere else.

Hanley said officials do not yet have enough information to determine the source of infection.

Hanley said there was "no need for alarm," but said it is a reminder that COVID-19 can always appear.

He also said the new cases were not prompting him to reconsider travel restrictions.