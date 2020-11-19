New COVID-19 case confirmed in Whitehorse as Yukon imposes travel restrictions

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Whitehorse on Wednesday evening, bringing Yukon's case total to 26.

The territory's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley announced the case in a news release Wednesday evening.

Officials are investigating the source of exposure, and are working to reach out to anyone who may have come in contact with the positive case.

Public exposure notices have been issued, according to the press release.

Anyone who was at the following locations during the the times listed should call the COVID-19 testing centre in Whitehorse, or their community's health centre, if they develop symptoms:

Starbucks on Main Street in Whitehorse, on Nov. 12 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or Nov. 13 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Starbucks on Chilkoot Way in Whitehorse, on Nov. 14 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Better Bodies in Whitehorse, on Nov. 12 between 6:30 p.m. and closing, or Nov. 13 between 6:30 p.m. and closing.

Diwali Festival on 120 Copper Rd. in Whitehorse, on Nov. 14 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Giorgio's Cuccina in Whitehorse, on Nov. 14 between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tony's Pasta and Seafood House in the SKKY hotel, on the Alaska Highway in Whitehorse, on Nov. 14 between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Yukon is imposing stricter rules for travellers entering the territory starting Friday.

Premier Sandy Silver tweeted Wednesday evening that everyone entering the territory will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

The rule also applies to people coming in from neighbouring B.C. and the Northwest Territories, as well as Nunavut.

However, exceptions will be made for people living in border areas such as Atlin, Lower Post, Fireside, Jade City, Fraser and Pleasant Camp, B.C., as well as transboundary First Nations, the premier said.

"The government no longer recommends any non-essential travel outside the territory," Silver tweeted.

The move comes as the territory confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday in Whitehorse, and as Nunavut grapples with a staggering 70 cases of the respiratory illness.

Silver said the government will provide more details during a press conference at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.