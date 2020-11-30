Yukon reports 1 new COVID-19 case on Monday

Yukon confirmed another new COVID-19 case on Monday afternoon, bringing the territory's active case count to 17.

The government has not issued any additional public exposure notifications, and did not identify the location of the latest case on its website update.

The new case comes after Yukon confirmed one new case Sunday, and three new cases Friday evening.

There are currently several active public exposure notifications in the territory. You can find them all here.

Yukon has confirmed a total of 47 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 29 people considered recovered. One person has died in the territory.