Yukon confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases bringing total to 17

Yukon's chief medical officer reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The positive cases were confirmed on Sunday, according to a government press release.

Both cases were linked to travel out of territory. Both people returned to Whitehorse and were self-isolating, when they felt "mild symptoms," according to the release.

Contact tracing has been completed, the release says, and contacts have been notified.

"There is no increased risk to the public due to these cases," said the release from Yukon Health and Social Services.

Both people are recovering at home.

The two cases brings the territory's total count to 17 since the start of the pandemic. These are the first confirmed cases from Yukon residents since August.