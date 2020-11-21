Skip to Main Content
Yukon confirms three new COVID-19 cases, potential exposure site in Whitehorse
Yukon is reporting three new COVID-19 cases on Friday, all linked to previous cases.

As of Friday, Yukon has confirmed a total of 29 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. (Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/)

Yukon's chief medical officer confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Friday, all linked to previous cases.

The territory has also issued a public exposure notice for a Whitehorse fitness centre.

Anyone who was at Better Bodies on Saturday, Nov. 14 between 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and is experiencing symptoms should call the COVID-19 testing centre in Whitehorse at 867-393-3083, or contact the health centre in their community.

A government news release said an investigation into the case is underway, and public health workers are reaching out to contacts.

Yukon has now confirmed a total of 29 cases since the pandemic began. One person has died in the territory.

The government says anyone experiencing the following symptoms should arrange for a COVID-19 test "immediately":

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Cough
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Shortness of breath
  • Runny nose
  • Sore throat
  • Loss of sense of taste or smell
  • Headache
  • Fatigue
  • Loss of appetite
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Muscle aches
