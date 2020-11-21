Yukon confirms three new COVID-19 cases, potential exposure site in Whitehorse

Yukon's chief medical officer confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Friday, all linked to previous cases.

The territory has also issued a public exposure notice for a Whitehorse fitness centre.

Anyone who was at Better Bodies on Saturday, Nov. 14 between 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and is experiencing symptoms should call the COVID-19 testing centre in Whitehorse at 867-393-3083, or contact the health centre in their community.

A government news release said an investigation into the case is underway, and public health workers are reaching out to contacts.

Yukon has now confirmed a total of 29 cases since the pandemic began. One person has died in the territory.

The government says anyone experiencing the following symptoms should arrange for a COVID-19 test "immediately":