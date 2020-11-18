Yukon confirms new COVID-19 case in Whitehorse, issues exposure notice

The Yukon government confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Whitehorse on Tuesday afternoon, and says it is linked to a previous case.

It's the second new case in the Yukon capital in less than a week. Health officials announced the other case last Thursday and said it looked to be linked to travel outside of Yukon.

It's the territory's 25th confirmed case since the pandemic began, and is now one of two active cases in Yukon.

In a news release on Tuesday, officials said the investigation is underway into the latest case, and Yukon Communicable Disease Control had reached most of the individual's contacts.

A notice was also issued Tuesday, warning of possible exposure at another location in Whitehorse, along with two other city locations identified last week.

Listers Motor Sports, between 8:30 a.m. and noon on Tuesday, Nov. 10

Save-On-Foods, before 1 p.m. on Nov. 6.

A&W restaurant, between 3 and 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Officials advise anyone who was at any of those locations at those times and who have symptoms to get tested.

People can call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 in Whitehorse, or contact their nearest community health centre.

At a news conference earlier on Tuesday, Premier Sandy Silver pointed to the recent cases in Yukon and Nunavut and said, "we are still in the grips of this pandemic and things can change very quickly.

"Canada's second wave of COVID-19 is reaching the territories, and we need to make sure that we're doing everything we can to protect our communities."