Yukon appoints new chief medical officer of health

The Yukon government appointed a new chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Sudit Ranade will begin his new job on July 4, says a Wednesday news release from the territory.

Ranade is currently the medical officer of health for the County of Lambton and Lambton Public Health in Ontario.

"He will be responsible for providing evidence-based advice to the Government of Yukon on the territory's ongoing response and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health matters such as the substance use health emergency," said Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee in a news release Wednesday.

She said Ranade has a wide range of public health experience that will help him address those issues, among others.

Ranade said in the release he was honoured to be appointed to the position, which he filled on an acting basis earlier this year.

"I look forward to working with the public health team, First Nations and community health leaders and other partners to build a strong public health system for the Yukon," he said, "including the implementation of the recommendations in Putting People First."

The announcement comes almost a month after the Department of Health of Social Services confirmed on May 19 that Dr. Catherine Elliott was no longer in the position.

In the news release, McPhee thanked Elliott for her work "to help lead the territory through the pandemic and other public health initiatives."

Elliott had stepped in as acting chief medical officer of health for the past year, replacing Dr. Brendan Hanley when he decided to run as the Liberal candidate in the September 2021 federal election.

Ranade ran in the same election, unsuccessfully, as the Liberal candidate in the Ontario riding of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

He completed his residency training in family medicine and completed a masters of public health through Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.