Yukon confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Whitehorse, 1 in a 'rural community'

Yukon reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a press release issued around 8 p.m. Thursday, including one linked to the recent Diwali festival in Whitehorse.

Two of the cases are in Whitehorse, and one is in an unnamed "rural community." That case, the news release says, is likely linked to a known outbreak in Whitehorse, though the investigation is not complete.

There are now 12 active cases of COVID-19 in Yukon.

Anyone who was at the Diwali festival on Saturday, Nov. 14, and is experiencing symptoms is asked to get tested immediately.

The other Whitehorse case is linked to a known case in Whitehorse.

A public exposure notice has been issued for:

Save-On-Foods between 10:30 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

"If you were in contact with someone at a location listed in the public exposure notices, you are a secondary contact and you do not need to self-isolate," the release reads.

"If you are not notified and do not have symptoms, you may continue with your usual daily activities."

The Yukon government asks anyone with any of the following symptoms to self-isolate and arrange for testing immediately. They include:

Fever

Chills

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Shortness of breath

Runny nose

Sore throat

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Headache

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Muscle aches

You can reach the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083, or visit the Whitehorse drive-thru testing centre at Centennial Motors across from the airport.

Leave a number if asked, and call back if you do not receive a call within 24 hours.

Yukon has now had 42 cases of COVID-19 in total, and one death.