The Yukon Coroner's Office says Whitehorse resident Leon Nepper, accused of sending a mail bomb to his brother in B.C., died Sunday.

Acting Chief Coroner Heather Jones said 73-year-old Nepper was found to be in medical distress at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre, where he was in custody.

She said he was taken to the Whitehorse General Hospital where he died at 1:25 p.m.

Jones said an autopsy will be done on Nepper at the Vancouver General Hospital later this week. She said her investigation continues.

Nepper was arrested Sept. 13 after RCMP searched his apartment in downtown Whitehorse.

His brother, Roger Nepper, was seriously injured Sept. 11 at his home in Port Alice, B.C., when he opened a package that had been mailed to him.

Yukon RCMP arrested Leon Nepper at his home in a Whitehorse seniors residence on Sept. 13, 2018. Nepper was accused of mailing an explosive device to his brother in B.C. (RCMP)

Three of his fingers were later amputated and nails that were in the package when it exploded were removed from his stomach.

Roger's wife Shirley Bowick suffered burns to her hands.

Leon Nepper was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, intent to cause bodily harm with an explosive device and illegally possessing an attempted device.

He had appeared frail in all of his court appearances including Friday's, where his case was set over to next week.

Nepper had not yet entered pleas to the charges or applied to be released on bail.