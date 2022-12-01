Yukon NDP says government falling short on promise to support rural Yukoners travelling for medical care

Yukon NDP health critic Annie Blake is among Yukoners calling on the territorial government for better aftercare plans for patients who travel for medical care.

Blake said that during the 2021 election, one of the current government's top commitments was to build a medical lodge in Whitehorse to accommodate rural residents who are attending medical appointments.

She said she hasn't heard another thing about a lodge since the government was re-elected.

"We have zero work done on that promise," Blake told CBC News. "If or while the government is working on a response then I'm hoping they're also looking back on this promise they made to establish a medical lodge here in Whitehorse."

Blake said she raised the issue of aftercare support for rural patients during the final sitting of the Yukon Legislative Assembly on Nov. 24, with representatives from the Yukon Hospital Corporation in attendance.

She said the response she received didn't really answer her question.

"There wasn't much of a response," she said. "The witnesses that were there somewhat disregarded that discharge planning is an issue. They did indicate that for First Nations patients, they have access to the First Nations health program 24 hours a day for support."

She said she also heard witnesses say that people going through the emergency department, and not admitted to hospital, "might not always get the discharge planning that they need depending on the circumstances that are happening in the emergency department."

In a written statement, the Yukon Government's Health and Social Service's department said that it is assessing options to provide accommodations for Yukoners travelling to Whitehorse for medical services.

It also said it is investing in enhancements to the current medical travel program and aftercare supports by implementing recommendations from the Putting People First report — a comprehensive review of Yukon's health and social programs and services done in 2019.

The report provides recommendations to improve health and social services for Yukoners, including collaborating with First Nations on health outcomes, cultural safety and traditional healing, partnering with communities and people with lived experiences to get their input on services, and improving systems to create more holistic and integrated care.

A place to stay in Whitehorse

Blake said having a place to stay after being discharged from the Whitehorse General Hospital has been a topic of discussion within rural communities for many years.

"When people come to Whitehorse to access medical care we have to rely on hotels," Blake said. "Not everybody has access to a VISA, and with the hard times we're in right now, not everybody has extra funds to cover their accommodations up front or figure out a way home."

Blake also said that a recent report about someone who hitchhiked home, as described by the Association of Yukon Communities in a recent letter to the health minister, "says a lot about the picture."

"I know that the Liberal government made a promise to create a lodge for people coming into Whitehorse for medical care," Blake said. "This promise was part of the platform the government campaigned on."

In its statement, the Yukon government said it is committed to ensuring that all Yukoners have person-centred supports, especially for those who have to travel from their community for medical reasons.

In the short-term, it is exploring options to provide accommodations for people who need to travel to Vancouver — specifically BC Children's Hospital, St. Paul's Hospital or Vancouver General Hospital — for medically necessary services.

In the long-term, the Yukon government continues to explore options for medical travel residences in Whitehorse through discussion with partners and stakeholders.