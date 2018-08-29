Watson Lake man gets life sentence for murder of Andy Giraudel

Travis Byron Dennis, who admitted to stabbing Andy Giraudel to death in 2016 and then dismembering the body, has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility for parole for at least 10 years.

Dennis, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May. Crown prosecutors and Dennis's defence lawyer agreed that 10 years with no parole was appropriate, given his guilty plea.

Justice Ron Veale delivered the sentence in the Supreme Court of Yukon on Wednesday.

Giraudel, 36, had lived in Watson Lake since he was a child. He was last seen alive at Dennis's Watson Lake residence in the early morning hours of July 14, 2016.

According to an agreed statement of facts filed in court in May, Giraudel and Dennis had been drinking and socializing with another friend at Dennis's house, the night before Giraudel was killed.

Travis Byron Dennis, 24, was sentenced in Supreme Court of Yukon on Wednesday. He won't be eligible for parole for at least 10 years. (Dave Croft/CBC)

It says the two men went for a walk on a trail early the next morning and got into an argument that escalated when Giraudel told Dennis he should have overdosed like his mother.

Dennis then "snapped," and stabbed Giraudel in the chest and back. Giraudel died on the trail.

A forensic pathologist later determined that Giraudel had suffered approximately 25 stab wounds.

After the stabbing, Dennis went home, returning to the trail hours later to dismember and dispose of Giraudel's body in four orange garbage bags.

Two days after that, a local man reported to police that his dogs had "dug something up" at his residence — a human leg.

Dennis was arrested soon after, when he walked into the Watson Lake RCMP detachment and told police that he thought he might have killed someone.

He also told them he might know where the body was located.

With files from Dave Croft