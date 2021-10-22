Bill Kendrick elected mayor of Dawson City, Chris Irvin re-elected in Watson Lake

Bill Kendrick will be the new mayor of Dawson City, Yukon.

The former town councillor received 259 votes in Thursday's election, beating out his opponent for the mayor's job, and former council colleague, Stephen Johnson who got 146 votes.

Both men served for a dozen years as councillors.

Kevin Mendelsohn, a member of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation, came in third with 87 votes while 18-year-old Xen Van Nostrand, the youngest municipal candidate in the territory this year, came in fourth with 44 votes.

All four candidates who ran to be councillors in Dawson City are new to municipal politics and were acclaimed. They are Alexander Sommerville, Patrik Pikalek, Elizabeth Archbold and Brennan Lister.

Watson Lake

Incumbent mayor Christopher Irvin won re-election in Watson Lake, beating out former mayor Justin Brown. Irvin had taken over the mayorship last October after winning a by-election. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

In Watson Lake, the race for the top job was between the incumbent mayor, Chris Irvin, and a former mayor, Justin Brown.

Irvin was reelected with 236 votes compared to 151 votes that Brown received.

Five people ran for four positions on council.

Dale Burds with 254 votes, Lauren Hanchar with 316 votes, Thomas Slager with 267 votes and Denina Paquetter with 241 votes will form the new council. Beckie ann Lussier came in fifth with 177 votes.

Teslin

In Teslin, incumbent mayor Gord Curran was acclaimed. He is also president of the Yukon Communities Association.

Curran told CBC News a major project in the community they'll be working on is the $80 million replacement of the Nitsutlin Bay Bridge. He said the village of Teslin will likely expand its boundaries and service area, and finish building its fire hall.

Curran will be joined on council by incumbent councillor Juanita Kremer who garnered the most votes of the five candidates running. She got 81 votes. Luc Johnstone got 69 votes, incumbent councillor Trevor Sallis got 68 votes and Jeff Myke came in fourth with 58 votes. Jenny Roberts finished fifth with 39 votes and will not sit on council.

Mayo

In Mayo, all the candidates were acclaimed.

Trevor Ellis, who was a town councillor, was acclaimed as the new mayor.

All four town councillors were also acclaimed. They include incumbent councillors Jo-Ann Aird, Blair Andre and Brent Chapman as well as newcomer Simeon Paschuk.

Carmacks

Lee Bodie was re-elected mayor of Carmacks. (Dave Croft/CBC)

Incumbent mayor Lee Bodie won re-election, beating former councillor Tara Wheeler by five votes. Bodie got 64 votes compared to Wheeler's 59.

Bodie said the number one issue in Carmacks is housing.

"We've got to provide people with more places to live," he said.

He added it's not the municipality's mandate to provide housing but it is its mandate to provide citizens with a comfortable lifestyle.

"We've got to get into the housing market, build it, rent it, sell it and get out of it," he said.

Six people ran for four council positions in Carmacks.

Joining the mayor on council will be Justin Lachance, who got the most votes of the council candidates with 85, Doris Hanson who finished with 79 votes, Kevin Unterschute with 74 and Helena Belanger with 69 votes. Lorraine Graham and John Laughlin Jr. each finished with 49 votes.

Results in Faro and Haines Junction haven't been finalized yet.