Yukon municipal elections: Here's who's running in Whitehorse and the communities

Nominations for the Oct. 18 municipal elections in Whitehorse and other Yukon communities closed Thursday afternoon. The names of the candidates are now in.

Below is a list of candidates running for mayor and council in each community.

Whitehorse

Five people are running for mayor:

Wilf Carter

Dan Curtis (incumbent)

Rick Karp

Colin Laforme

Kelly Suits

Twenty people are running for six council positions:

Cory Adams

Leonard Boniface

Dan Boyd (incumbent)

Laura Cabott

Jim Cahill

Jocelyn Curteanu (incumbent)

Scott Etches

Mike Gladish

Samson Hartland (incumbent)

Darrell Hookey

Betty Irwin (incumbent)

Oshea Jephson

Kim Lisgo

Eileen Melnychuk

David Laxton

Danny Macdonald

Steve Roddick

Andrew Smith

Jan Stick

Roslyn Woodcock (incumbent)

Carmacks

Three people are running for mayor:

Bob Mayer

Kevin Unterschute

Lee Bodie (incumbent)

Seven people are running for four council positions:

Morgan Alexander

Helena Belanger (incumbent)

Lorraine Graham

Joseph O'Brien

George Skookum

Russell Twin

Tara Wheeler (incumbent)

Dawson City

Wayne Potoroka, the current mayor, is acclaimed.

All four candidates for council are also acclaimed:

Natasha Ayoub (acclaimed)

Stephen Johnson (acclaimed)

Bill Kendrick (acclaimed)

Molly Shore (acclaimed)

Faro

Two people are running for mayor:

Jack Bowers (incumbent)

Leonard Faber

Five people are running for four council positions:

Tina Freake

Pat McCracken (incumbent)

Sarah Piercey

Lisa Snyder (incumbent)

Cheryl Stubbs

Haines Junction

Thomas Eckervogt is acclaimed as mayor. He will replace outgoing mayor Michael Riseborough.

Six people are running for four council positions:

John Farynowski

Kari Johnston

Mark Nassiopoulos

Elodie Dulac

Susan Smith (incumbent)

Courtney Quinn

Mayo

Scott Bolton, the current mayor, is acclaimed.

All four candidates for council are also acclaimed:

Blair Andre (acclaimed)

Joann K. Aird (acclaimed)

Trevor Ellis (acclaimed)

Carol Knight (acclaimed)

Teslin

Two people are running for mayor:

Gord Curran

Jean-Michel Harvey

Outgoing mayor Clara Jules is not running for mayor, but she is running for a council position.

Six people are running for four seats on council:

Margaret Douville

Denise Johnston (incumbent)

Clara Jules

Juanita Kremer

Lance Saligo (incumbent)

Trevor Sallis​ (incumbent)

Watson Lake

Two people are running for mayor:

Justin Brown (incumbent)

Cheryl O'Brien

Eleven candidates are running for four council positions:

Stacy Bauer (incumbent)

Colleen Craft

Anais Durante

Lauren Hanchar

Rick Harder

Christopher Irvin (incumbent)

Erin Labonte

Brenda Leach (incumbent)

Michael Lexow

Andy Shannon

Thomas Slager

Municipal elections take place Oct. 18.