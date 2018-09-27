Skip to Main Content
Yukon municipal elections: Here's who's running in Whitehorse and the communities

The list of candidates is set for the municipal elections on Oct. 18. Most communities will have a contest for mayor and council, although some candidates are acclaimed.

Residents will cast their votes on Oct. 18

CBC News ·
City hall in Whitehorse. Nominations closed for municipal elections in the city and other Yukon communities on Thursday. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

Nominations for the Oct. 18 municipal elections in Whitehorse and other Yukon communities closed Thursday afternoon. The names of the candidates are now in.

Below is a list of candidates running for mayor and council in each community. 

Whitehorse 

Five people are running for mayor:

  • Wilf Carter
  • Dan Curtis (incumbent)
  • Rick Karp
  • Colin Laforme
  • Kelly Suits

Twenty people are running for six council positions: 

  • Cory Adams
  • Leonard Boniface
  • Dan Boyd (incumbent)
  • Laura Cabott
  • Jim Cahill
  • Jocelyn Curteanu (incumbent)
  • Scott Etches
  • Mike Gladish 
  • Samson Hartland (incumbent)
  • Darrell Hookey
  • Betty Irwin (incumbent)
  • Oshea Jephson
  • Kim Lisgo
  • Eileen Melnychuk
  • David Laxton
  • Danny Macdonald
  • Steve Roddick
  • Andrew Smith
  • Jan Stick
  • Roslyn Woodcock (incumbent)

Carmacks

Three people are running for mayor: 

  • Bob Mayer
  • Kevin Unterschute
  • Lee Bodie (incumbent) 

Seven people are running for four council positions:   

  • Morgan Alexander 
  • Helena Belanger (incumbent)
  • Lorraine Graham 
  • Joseph O'Brien
  • George Skookum
  • Russell Twin 
  • Tara Wheeler (incumbent)

Dawson City

Wayne Potoroka, the current mayor, is acclaimed. 

All four candidates for council are also acclaimed: 

  • Natasha Ayoub (acclaimed)
  • Stephen Johnson (acclaimed)
  • Bill Kendrick (acclaimed)
  • Molly Shore (acclaimed)

Faro 

Two people are running for mayor: 

  • Jack Bowers (incumbent)
  • Leonard Faber

Five people are running for four council positions:  

  • Tina Freake
  • Pat McCracken (incumbent)
  • Sarah Piercey
  • Lisa Snyder (incumbent)
  • Cheryl Stubbs

Haines Junction

Thomas Eckervogt is acclaimed as mayor. He will replace outgoing mayor Michael Riseborough. 

Six people are running for four council positions:   

  • John Farynowski 
  • Kari Johnston 
  • Mark Nassiopoulos
  • Elodie Dulac 
  • Susan Smith (incumbent)
  • Courtney Quinn

Mayo

Scott Bolton, the current mayor, is acclaimed.

All four candidates for council are also acclaimed: 

  • Blair Andre (acclaimed)
  • Joann K. Aird (acclaimed)
  • Trevor Ellis (acclaimed)
  • Carol Knight (acclaimed)

Teslin 

Two people are running for mayor: 

  • Gord Curran
  • Jean-Michel Harvey

Outgoing mayor Clara Jules is not running for mayor, but she is running for a council position. 

Six people are running for four seats on council: 

  • Margaret Douville
  • Denise Johnston (incumbent)
  • Clara Jules
  • Juanita Kremer
  • Lance Saligo (incumbent)
  • Trevor Sallis​ (incumbent)

Watson Lake

Two people are running for mayor: 

  • Justin Brown (incumbent)
  • Cheryl O'Brien 

Eleven candidates are running for four council positions: 

  • Stacy Bauer (incumbent)
  • Colleen Craft
  • Anais Durante
  • Lauren Hanchar
  • Rick Harder
  • Christopher Irvin (incumbent)
  • Erin Labonte
  • Brenda Leach (incumbent)
  • Michael Lexow
  • Andy Shannon
  • Thomas Slager

Municipal elections take place Oct. 18.

