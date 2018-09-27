Yukon municipal elections: Here's who's running in Whitehorse and the communities
Residents will cast their votes on Oct. 18
Nominations for the Oct. 18 municipal elections in Whitehorse and other Yukon communities closed Thursday afternoon. The names of the candidates are now in.
Below is a list of candidates running for mayor and council in each community.
Whitehorse
Five people are running for mayor:
- Wilf Carter
- Dan Curtis (incumbent)
- Rick Karp
- Colin Laforme
- Kelly Suits
Twenty people are running for six council positions:
- Cory Adams
- Leonard Boniface
- Dan Boyd (incumbent)
- Laura Cabott
- Jim Cahill
- Jocelyn Curteanu (incumbent)
- Scott Etches
- Mike Gladish
- Samson Hartland (incumbent)
- Darrell Hookey
- Betty Irwin (incumbent)
- Oshea Jephson
- Kim Lisgo
- Eileen Melnychuk
- David Laxton
- Danny Macdonald
- Steve Roddick
- Andrew Smith
- Jan Stick
- Roslyn Woodcock (incumbent)
Carmacks
Three people are running for mayor:
- Bob Mayer
- Kevin Unterschute
- Lee Bodie (incumbent)
Seven people are running for four council positions:
- Morgan Alexander
- Helena Belanger (incumbent)
- Lorraine Graham
- Joseph O'Brien
- George Skookum
- Russell Twin
- Tara Wheeler (incumbent)
Dawson City
Wayne Potoroka, the current mayor, is acclaimed.
All four candidates for council are also acclaimed:
- Natasha Ayoub (acclaimed)
- Stephen Johnson (acclaimed)
- Bill Kendrick (acclaimed)
- Molly Shore (acclaimed)
Faro
Two people are running for mayor:
- Jack Bowers (incumbent)
- Leonard Faber
Five people are running for four council positions:
- Tina Freake
- Pat McCracken (incumbent)
- Sarah Piercey
- Lisa Snyder (incumbent)
- Cheryl Stubbs
Haines Junction
Thomas Eckervogt is acclaimed as mayor. He will replace outgoing mayor Michael Riseborough.
Six people are running for four council positions:
- John Farynowski
- Kari Johnston
- Mark Nassiopoulos
- Elodie Dulac
- Susan Smith (incumbent)
- Courtney Quinn
Mayo
Scott Bolton, the current mayor, is acclaimed.
All four candidates for council are also acclaimed:
- Blair Andre (acclaimed)
- Joann K. Aird (acclaimed)
- Trevor Ellis (acclaimed)
- Carol Knight (acclaimed)
Teslin
Two people are running for mayor:
- Gord Curran
- Jean-Michel Harvey
Outgoing mayor Clara Jules is not running for mayor, but she is running for a council position.
Six people are running for four seats on council:
- Margaret Douville
- Denise Johnston (incumbent)
- Clara Jules
- Juanita Kremer
- Lance Saligo (incumbent)
- Trevor Sallis (incumbent)
Watson Lake
Two people are running for mayor:
- Justin Brown (incumbent)
- Cheryl O'Brien
Eleven candidates are running for four council positions:
- Stacy Bauer (incumbent)
- Colleen Craft
- Anais Durante
- Lauren Hanchar
- Rick Harder
- Christopher Irvin (incumbent)
- Erin Labonte
- Brenda Leach (incumbent)
- Michael Lexow
- Andy Shannon
- Thomas Slager
Municipal elections take place Oct. 18.