Iconic Yukon statue finds new home at the MacBride Museum

Finding a new home in Whitehorse can be challenging.

Finding a new home for a nine metre tall wooden Mountie statue also has its hurdles.

The statue, created by B.C. artist Don Thompson, used to stand guard outside of the former Coast High Country Inn. When the hotel was sold to become supportive housing, the statue did not come with the purchase.

Adam Gerle is vice president of sales for Northern Vision Development, the company who formerly owned the statue.

Gerle said there were a few ideas floating around as to where it could go.

"We did think about the RCMP," Gerle said. "The local detachment was quite keen on it but Ottawa nixed that idea. I guess it wasn't part of their branding."

Then the idea to donate it to the MacBride Museum was raised.

"Our goal was to basically find a good home for this Mountie that would still be an iconic Yukon tourist attraction," he said. "The public can still enjoy it, take photos. You know, still be a part of our Yukon history and culture."

Gerle said the museum was interested in the idea as soon as it was brought up to them.

A good home

Now that the location was decided, Gerle said that the next task was to move the giant structure.

"We needed a flatbed truck and a few cranes to make this thing happen," Gerle said. "It's not the easiest thing to move. It'll spend the winter in the [MacBride] Roundhouse where it will be repainted and freshened up and then redeployed this spring to the actual museum itself."

Once on display, the statue will have signage sharing its history and a small tribute to Barry Bellmore, the former owner of the Coast High Country Inn.

"I'm just really happy," Gerle said. "It's going to be in a great home and it will still be a part of Whitehorse tourism."

Gerle said no date has been set for the statue's unveiling celebration but he thinks something will be planned for the early summer.