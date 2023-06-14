2 U.S. men killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Yukon

Yukon's coroner is investigating two fatal motorcycle crashes that happened in the territory last week.

In a news release on Tuesday, the coroner's service said two men — both from Georgia but apparently not known to each other or otherwise connected — were killed in two separate incidents in as many days.

The first crash happened on Thursday morning on the Dempster Highway, about nine kilometres south of the Yukon/N.W.T. border.

According to the coroner, a 66-year-old man from Columbus, Georgia, was travelling north when he apparently lost control of his BMW motorcycle. He was declared dead at the scene.

The coroner determined that the man, not named in the news release, had left Georgia on May 15. He was travelling on his own through the Yukon, en route to Inuvik, N.W.T.

The second fatal crash happened Friday, on the North Klondike Highway near Fox Lake.

The news release says 62-year-old Thomas Errol Bolton of Coolidge, Georgia, was travelling north that day with two other people, all of them on separate motorcycles. Bolton had begun his road trip two weeks before in Montana, and he and his friends were travelling through the Yukon while headed to Palmer, Alaska.

The coroner says the group left Johnson's Crossing, Yukon, on Friday morning and made a brief stop in Whitehorse before continuing north. Bolton was riding behind the two others when he apparently hit some loose gravel near Fox Lake and lost control of his motorcycle.

He died as he was being transported by emergency responders to the Whitehorse hospital, the coroner says.

Both of the deceased men were carrying substantial amounts of gear on their vehicles at the time of the crashes, the coroner says.