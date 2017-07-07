Yukon lifts ban on commercial harvest of morel mushrooms, but only for Yukoners

The Yukon government has decided to allow Yukoners to harvest morel mushrooms for profit this year — after an earlier decision to stop issuing commercial harvest permits to anyone.

The government said earlier that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there would be no Forest Resources Permits issued for commercial mushroom harvesting — to Yukoners or non-Yukoners — and that wouldn't change until the territory's border restrictions were eased.

Border restrictions won't be eased anytime soon, but the government now says Yukoners can get commercial harvest permits for morels.

That will be good news to Bernard Stehelin, a tourism operator in Whitehorse. Tourism is expected to take a major hit this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Stehelin has been looking for other short-term opportunities.

Tourism operator Bernard Stehelin, seen here with his wife Amanda in 2018, expects his business to take a hit this year because of COVID-19. He hopes to make some money picking morels.

He complained about the lack of commercial mushroom permits, and urged the government to issue permits to Yukoners.

"I mean, my plan was to grab my kids and and go out to a lake and pick mushrooms for the summer and make money. And you know, that it would help us to supplement our income," he said.

Yukoners who want to pick morels for their personal use do not need a permit.

A lucrative market

Every year, morel mushroom pickers come North from far and wide to harvest the delicacy, typically in late spring or early summer. There's a lucrative overseas market for the fungi and pickers can make hundreds of dollars a day.

The COVID-19 pandemic, though, has prompted Yukon to tighten its borders and turn away any non-essential travellers. That includes travelling morel pickers.

Even if they get into the territory, non-Yukoners won't get a permit for commercial harvest or morels.

Yukoners who do decide to pick morels are still urged to observe basic public health measures including physical distancing and frequent hand-washing.

Stehelin didn't see that as a problem.

"There's a million dollars with the mushrooms out there that people can go and pick — and I think it can be done safely," he said.

There's a lucrative overseas market for the morels, and pickers can make hundreds of dollars a day.

"I think it's perfect for, you know, what the Yukon needs right now. We need some job opportunities. We need some cash flow. We need some money."

Morels typically flourish in areas that have recently been burned by wildfire. Stehelin says that means there will likely be good picking in the Pelly Crossing area, which saw fire activity last summer.

Further west, the White River First Nation in Yukon has issued its own guidelines for picking morels in its traditional territory, particularly in the Snag area, which was also affected by wildfire last year.

The First Nation says pickers must apply at the office in Beaver Creek for a harvest permission form, specifying "camp and harvest locations, duration, group size, and method of access."