Yukon releases MMIWG2S+ strategy in response to National Inquiry

It has been three years since the first public hearings for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls took place under a tent on the grounds of the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre in downtown Whitehorse.

And on Thursday, after one year of consultation with family members, First Nations governments and leaders, Yukon released a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-spirit+ (MMIWG2S+) strategy.

The National Inquiry's final report was released in June 2019, with 231 calls for justice — steps the report says need to be taken by governments and Canadians in order to end the genocide against Indigenous women and girls.

Yukon's plan is an answer to the National Inquiry's calls to action, and claims to be the first of its kind in Canada.

The plan, "Changing the Story to Upholding Dignity and Justice: Yukon's MMIWG2S+ People Strategy," is a territory-wide approach to address the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people in upcoming years.

The strategy includes four paths, each one a direct response to the four pathways highlighted in the National Inquiry's final report of maintaining colonial violence.

The paths prioritize 31 actions for Yukon, and include:

'This is a starting point'

The Yukon committee was created in 2015 to connect the National Inquiry work to families of MMIWG2S+, and Indigenous survivors, experts and communities in the territory, and to guide the first Yukon regional roundtable on the topic.

The committee is co-chaired by Chief of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation Doris Bill, along with Jeanie McLean, the minister responsible for the Women's Directorate, and Ann Maje Raider, executive director of the Liard Aboriginal Women's Society.

The sacred fire ceremony that kicked off Thursday's event. (Submitted by Wayne Vallevand)

It also includes representatives from Indigenous women's organizations in the territory, family members of MMIWG2S+ people, LGBTQ community members, and representatives from the Canadian government and the RCMP.

From January to June, the Yukon Advisory Committee met with key partners, including family members, all 14 First Nation governments, the Council of Yukon First Nations, the AFN Yukon Regional Chief and the vast majority of municipal governments.

"I am proud of the work that has been done so far, but I know that this is a starting point, and many more of us must now come together to carry out the work of putting this plan into action," said Bill in a news release announcing the strategy's release.

Yukon released its MMIWG2S+ strategy on Thursday, with several officials pledging their commitment to the plan. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

The "whole-of-Yukon approach" includes all governments, partners and contributors in joining efforts to create change. It has four goals:

Implementing a coordinated and effective violence prevention, intervention, and crisis response to contribute to safer and healthier communities across the territory.

Ending violence against all Indigenous people in Yukon, with emphasis on women, girls and two-spirit people.

Increasing the economic independence of Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

Increasing public awareness and community engagement in ending violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

The strategy is intended to be a "living document that will grow and change as implementation proceeds and priorities for action change over time in response to evolving community needs."

Read the entire strategy here:

Here is a summary of the strategy's four main paths:

Historical, multigenerational and intergenerational trauma was identified by the National Inquiry as one of four pathways to violence.

This path recognizes that strengthening connections to support access to justice, recovery, and healing is an ongoing process "that is optimal when designed and developed by and for Indigenous people in collaboration with contributing partners."

1.1 MMIWG2S+ Family/ Survivor Support and Involvement

Keep families at the heart of the strategy by providing ongoing support and involvement.

1.2 Commemoration

Acknowledging lives lost, honouring and commemorating MMIWG2S+ Yukoners and those connected to Yukon families by assisting to restore graves, fencing and markers.

1.3 Strengthen First Nation Identity and Connections

Acknowledge and increase actions that strengthen connections to the land, language, culture, spirituality and traditional livelihoods.

1.4 Community-based Mental Wellness Support

Provide and improve community-based, culturally relevant mental wellness support for victims of violence, perpetrators of violence, children witnessing violence, victims of sexual abuse and other family and community members.

Develop community–led accessible and appropriate options for detox, treatment, aftercare, healing and recovery.

Chief of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation Doris Bill is one of the co-chairs on the Yukon Advisory Committee. Created in 2015, its aim is to connect the National Inquiry work to families of MMIWG2S+, along with Indigenous survivors, experts, and communities in the territory. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

1.5 Community and Land-based Infrastructure and Programming

Invest in community and land-based infrastructure and programming, including development and aftercare of facilities and camps in order to ensure options are available that align with community priorities.

1.6 Indigenous Children and Families

Improve and expand culturally appropriate supports to Indigenous families, to ensure Indigenous children are raised in their own families and communities.

1.7 Improvements in Health and Social Programs and Services

Work with partners to appropriately implement the "Putting People First" final report of the comprehensive review of Yukon's health and social programs and services.

1.8 International Agreements on Rights

Explore options that apply the application of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) in the context of Yukon's Final Agreements, other modern treaties, and the evolving relationship with First Nations governments without agreements.

Maintaining the status quo and an institutional lack of will was also identified by the National Inquiry as one of the four pathways to violence.

This pathway includes actions to seek systemic change to "the structures that enact and enable violence."

2.1 Community Safety Assessments, Plans and Implementation

Conduct community-based safety assessments designed by communities to identify factors contributing to the ongoing perpetuation of violence and unsafe conditions.

Develop and implement community safety plans.

2.2 Evaluate Sharing Common Ground:

An evaluation of " Sharing Common Ground — Yukon's Police Force Review" from 2010.

— Yukon's Police Force Review" from 2010. The evaluation should review the implementation of the recommendations and identify emerging needs.

2.3 Restorative Justice:

Improve options and coordination for youth and adult restorative justice in Yukon communities, with a focus on the safety and dignity of victims.

2.4 Whitehorse Correctional Centre and Community Justice Services

Partner with Whitehorse Correctional Centre and Department of Justice to improve programs, services and supports for Indigenous people while incarcerated.

Support reintegration into the community with a focus on upholding the safety and dignity of women, girls and two-spirit people.

Joan Jack, seen holding the microphone, gave testimony with her family in Whitehorse in 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

2.5 Sexualized Assault and Violence Response

Improve victim-centered and crisis-responsive supports for victims of gender-based violence and sexualized assault.

2.6 Violence Prevention and Response Programs:

Review violence prevention and response programs and services and associated funding programs in Yukon to improve sustainability, positive outcomes and alignment with First Nations needs.

2.7 Update of MMIWG2S+ Record

Update the record of MMIWG2S+ with current information and include those who were not included in the original research project.

Create a record of missing and murdered Indigenous people in addition to the MMIWG2S+ record.

2.8 Transportation and Communication

Create safe and affordable transportation and communication options to and between Yukon communities.

2.9 Research Projects

Identify research priorities under the leadership of Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

Conduct individual and/or joint projects to advance knowledge and information available on specific topics, including human trafficking affecting Yukon Indigenous people.

Social and economic marginalization was one of the pathways to violence identified by the National Inquiry.

This path of Yukon's strategy seeks to address this through enhancing the education and economic independence of Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people, in support of ending economic violence and building "pathways to freedom and self-determination."

3.1 Leadership, Education and Training Programs

Create and expand available options in leadership, education, and training programs grounded in culture for children, youth and adults.

3.2 Post-Secondary Education and Professional Development

Improve funding for and access to culturally relevant career counselling, post-secondary education programs and community education outreach.

3.3 Employment, Livelihoods, and Entrepreneurial Development

Increase and improve opportunities for Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people to create sustainable and self-determined livelihoods and economic independence.

3.4 Resource Extraction and Major Infrastructure Projects

Eliminate violence related to development projects in both workplaces and communities. Increase the workforce capacity, mitigate negative impacts and improve the positive benefits for Indigenous women and Yukon communities.

3.5 Workplace Physical, Psychological and Cultural Safety

Improve the physical, psychological, cultural, and spiritual safety of all Yukon workplaces for Indigenous women girls and two-spirit people.

3.6 Safe Housing and Freedom from Poverty

Appropriately and safely meet the needs of Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people, including the provision of gender-specific options for safe and affordable housing, food, clothing, and other essentials.

Frances Neumann is greeted by Chief Commissioner Marion Buller as the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls got underway in Whitehorse in 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

The fourth pathway to violence laid out in the National Inquiry's final report is ignoring the agency and expertise of Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

This path in Yukon's strategy highlights the importance of working together, taking action, and being accountable — while respecting the expertise of Indigenous people and communities.

4.1 Public Information, Training, and Education

Provide culturally relevant public education about MMIWG2S+ issues and related priority topics.

4.2 Intercultural Competence Training and Education:

Provide education and training to all relevant public servants, judiciary and service providers in First Nations, municipal, territorial, and federal governments.

This will be designed and delivered by Indigenous people where possible, with the goal of improving cultural safety.

The hearing room for the MMIWG National Inquiry in Whitehorse in 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

4.3 Media Roles and Responsibilities

Improve accurate, respectful reporting of gender and race-based violence and eliminate the inaccurate portrayal of Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people in all forms of media.

Work to ensure that the media can access relevant facts from the RCMP and other sources.

4.4 Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment

Implement culturally relevant, gender-balanced analysis in the YESA Act processes.

4.5 Indigenous Women's Organizations

Provide adequate, long-term funding for Indigenous women's organizations that supports effectiveness and enhances collaboration.

4.6 MMIWG2S+ Strategy Accountability Framework

Embed an accountability framework into the strategy to ensure continued inclusion and involvement of MMIWG2S+ families, survivors, partners, contributors and all Yukon communities.

4.7 2SLGBTQQIA Advocacy and Public Education:

Assess needs and resources of organizations that engage in advocacy and education on anatomical sex, sexual orientation, sexualities, gender expression and identities.

4.8 MMIWG2S+ Trust Fund

Establish a trust fund for families and survivors of MMIWG2S+ to provide resources in priority areas as defined by families.

Terry Ladue breaks down while speaking to commissioners at the first public hearings of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Whitehorse in 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

For immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. This is a national, toll-free 24/7 crisis call line providing support for anyone who requires emotional assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. You can also access long-term health support services such as mental health counselling and community-based cultural services through Indigenous Services Canada.

