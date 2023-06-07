Yukon presents implementation plan for MMIWG2S+ strategy

A Yukon group focused on missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit-plus people has presented an implementation plan for the territory's MMIWG2S+ strategy.

During a news conference on Tuesday, three co-chairs of the Yukon Advisory Committee on MMIWG2S+ described the significance of the strategy.

"This plan represents a significant amount of work by the committee," said Ann Maje Raider, co-chair representing Indigenous women's organizations and executive director of Liard Aboriginal Women's Society.

She called it "the framework that will guide the strategy's signatories and partners ... and the concrete actions needed to realize the strategy's vision of healthy, safe, and violence-free communities where Indigenous girls, and two-spirited-plus Yukoners are respected."

The priorities outlined in the plan stem from the Yukon's larger MMIWG2S+ strategy, released in December 2020 in response to the final report of the National Inquiry a year prior.

A sacred fire ceremony in December 2020, when the territory's larger MMIWG2S+ strategy was released. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

The implementation plan details objectives, milestones, timelines and lists 32 action items identified through the territory's strategy. The plan is meant to accomplish four goals:

Implement coordinated and effective violence prevention, intervention, and crisis response across the Yukon.

End violence against all Indigenous people in the Yukon, in particular women, girls and two-spirit-plus people.

Increase the economic independence of Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit-plus people.

Increase public awareness and engagement with the community in ending violence against Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit-plus people.

Signatories and partners of the implementation plan include all 14 Yukon First Nations, eight Yukon municipalities, the Canadian and Yukon governments, Indigenous organizations, and politicians.

Raider said the strategy and priorities were developed with the help of Yukon families, and survivors of violence.

The implementation plan 'represents a significant amount of work by the committee,' said co-chair Ann Maje Raider. (Rafsan Faruque Jugol/CBC)

In December, the committee released 12 priority action items under Yukon's MMIWG2S+ strategy. They focus on things such as commemoration, land-based infrastructure and programming, safe housing, and engaging men and boys in ending violence.

"The plan is also a commitment to the values of equality, respect, and preservation of Indigenous cultures," said Minister Jeanie McLean, co-chair representing the Yukon Government on the committee, on Tuesday.

"This journey we are on will not be an easy one or a short one."

Timelines for the priorities vary from one year to 15 years. Every five years, the advisory committee will review the strategy to identify accomplishments, challenges and inform future timelines.

"We're often asked, 'where do we start?,'" said Doris Bill, co-chair representing Yukon First Nations. "This is such a huge comprehensive thing that is happening to our Indigenous women and girls."

Bill pointed to things that can start happening immediately, such as a trust fund that's identified as a priority.

"The trust fund will go to help families fix up the graves of their loved ones. Families can determine how that money will be used," Bill said.

Details on how much money the trust fund will hold or how the money will be dispersed among families has not been announced. The committee plans to discuss some of those details at future meetings.

"As a community," Bill said, "I think it's our obligation to help them."