Yukon MLAs pare down agenda to pass key budget bills faster
Liberals, opposition parties work out deal to ensure gov't departments are funded
Yukon's political parties will skip part of their daily routine in the Legislative Assembly in order to ensure government departments receive funding.
That's the result of a deal between the three parties which will mean departments get operating funds, government workers get paid, and contracts go out to tender.
"I do want to thank both the NDP and the Yukon Party for quickly working together to make sure that the finances ... which have huge implications for the business community, can flow," Premier Sandy Silver said at a news conference Monday.
Under the arrangement, MLAs will skip non-essential House business, such as tributes and ministerial statements, and proceed directly to question period. A scheduled day to debate private members business has also been postponed.
All parties are concerned about the impact of the novel coronavirus — or COVID-19 — pandemic on Yukon's economy, said Scott Kent, the Yukon Party's House leader.
"We're trying to get these money bills dealt with and make sure that those dollars can get out to and start to flow," Kent said.
MLAs passed two bills Monday, one to tie up loose ends from last fiscal year, and another that ensures interim government funding for the next two months. Both are standard pieces of legislation.
"We are dealing with a rather uncertain times right now so we absolutely agree that we should move to get [these bills] passed quicker than we normally would," said NDP MLA Liz Hanson.
There are no immediate plans to suspend the current legislative sitting over COVID-19. But the Legislative Assembly on Monday closed the public viewing area to visitors.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.