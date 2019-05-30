Search underway in Yukon for woman missing since Monday

Police in Carmacks, Yukon, are putting a search party together to look for a woman missing since Monday.

RCMP say 36-year-old Sarah Ruth Kruse, also known as Sarah Thompson, was last seen in the Carmacks/Pelly Crossing area.

In a news release on Thursday, police said they were working with Yukon conservation officers as well as search and rescue volunteers to organize the search.

Police advised local residents that they may see a lot of activity in the area on Thursday as the search party is mobilized.

Anybody with information about Kruse's whereabouts is asked to contact Carmacks RCMP at 867-863-5555.