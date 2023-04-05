Woman sues Yukon mining contractor after alleged sexual assault

A woman who worked for a contractor at the Minto mine in the Yukon is suing after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by her supervisor.

"The actions of the defendants... consisted of conduct that was morally reprehensible and unacceptable to right or reasonable-thinking individuals," reads the statement of claim filed in Yukon Supreme Court.

The lawsuit alleges the supervisor tried to kiss the woman in the summer of 2021 before sexually assaulting her a month later.

Both the plaintiff and main defendants worked for Sodexo, which provides food and facility services at Minto, a copper mine located 250 kilometres north of Whitehorse. The lawsuit names Sodexo and three of its employees as defendants.

The lawsuit says the woman reported the assault to a manager. However, the supervisor was allegedly in the manager's office at the time and wasn't asked to leave.

Afterward, the woman alleges other Sodexo employees accused her of lying about the assault and told her to stop coming to work.

The statement of claim alleges another manager denied her request to cover the cost of counselling and for time off. It also alleges she was fired without cause or notice.

The woman is seeking damages from Sodexo, the supervisor and the managers. The statement of claim does not specify an amount, but claims aggravated, punitive and human rights damages.

Sodexo did not respond to an interview request. Through her lawyer, the woman declined to comment.

Chris Stewart, president of Minto Metals, said in an email to CBC News on Wednesday that the company was not aware of the allegations or the lawsuit. He said the matter was never reported to Minto Metals.

None of the defendants have filed statements of defence yet and the lawsuit hasn't been tested at trial.