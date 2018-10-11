Yukon's Minto Mine to be shut down, 200 workers to be laid off

Yukon's only working mine will cease operations "imminently," putting about 200 employees and contractors out of work.

Capstone Mining Corp. made the announcement on Thursday, saying an agreement to sell the mine has collapsed.

In a news release, Capstone said it will process stockpiled ore at the Minto copper mine over the next few weeks, and then put the mine into temporary care and maintenance mode.

The company announced earlier this year that it had reached an agreement with U.K.-based Pembridge Resources to sell the mine for $37.5 million US in cash, plus shares.

The company says a small team of workers will oversee the site while it's under care and maintenance. (Capstone Mining Corp.)

But on Thursday, Capstone said the deal fell through because Pembridge could not raise enough money to complete the sale.

"The decision to put Minto on care and maintenance while we seek alternatives is to preserve and maximize its value," said Capstone president and CEO Darren Pylot, in a statement.

The goal is to "ensure Minto can be restarted efficiently and safely once the copper and equity markets improve," he said.

The company said a small team of workers will oversee the site while it's under care and maintenance.

Minto Mine is located about 240 kilometres north of Whitehorse, near Pelly Crossing.

Its workforce has gone up and down in size in recent years.

The company also planned to put the mine under care and maintenance a year ago, but then changed plans and said the mine would stay active until at least 2020.