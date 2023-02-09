Yukon asks public to weigh in on Gold Rush-era mining laws

Yukon's Quartz Mining Act and Placer Mining Act date back to the days of the Klondike Gold Rush, and haven't been updated since. Peter Johnston, Grand Chief of the Yukon Council of First Nations, says these outdated laws have led to chaos.

"We do not need to get into a history lesson to understand the negative impacts that we've felt here in the territory over 125 years when it comes to not only open access, but also having limited legislation that's guiding proponents in a proper, safe, and environmentally conscious way," he said.

Johnston sat side-by-side with Yukon's Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources John Streicker, to announce the launch of the public consultation period for updating the territory's mining legislation on Wednesday.

Streicker says that getting this done is critical to the future of the Yukon's mining industry.

"You can't maintain social licence across the Yukon without modernizing," he said.

The Government of Yukon, working in collaboration with territorial First Nations, started this project in 2021.

Streicker could not offer a timeline for completion.

He said the act, like the Forestry Act or the Child and Family Services Act, is complicated.

Johnston echoed the sentiment, saying that this legislation is critical to the future of the territory and getting it right requires that all the issues surrounding it be well-understood.

"I think this is important that we do it right the first time, and if it does take seven to eight years, or three months."

Community meetings will be held throughout the territory over the next three months. An online survey is available at EngageYukon.ca.