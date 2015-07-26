Report documents 'degrading' treatment of Indigenous women at Yukon and B.C. mines

She had a ritual, one in which involved loading and reloading a shotgun in front of a group of men.

The message seems clear enough: Stay away.

"I would sleep with it right next to my bed, sometimes right in the bed next to me, and I'd have my bear spray right there, too," said the unnamed woman who is quoted in a new report documenting the experiences of Indigenous women and women of colour at mine camps in Yukon and Northern B.C.

Commissioned by the non-profit Liard Aboriginal Women's Society, the report entitled "Never Until Now" states women are often assigned low-paying, menial jobs at mines because of their gender — and it's those very roles that often compromise their personal safety.

"The study demonstrates the mining industry's colonial ethic of exploitation by revealing the degrading ways that Indigenous and racialized women mine workers are treated, both in the workplace and in their camp living conditions," the report states.

"This discrimination thwarts dignified working conditions, and jeopardizes women's personal safety and longevity of work security."

The report is largely based on interviews with 22 women — roughly half of whom belong to Yukon First Nations — between October 2020 and March 2021. Workplaces include hard rock, exploration, placer, reclamation and field monitoring camps located in five mining districts: Watson Lake, Mayo, Dawson City and Whitehorse in Yukon, as well as Northern B.C.

One participant compared working at an isolated mining camp for an extended period to Alcatraz — the former U.S. federal prison.

"That's what we called it because you got to go get across the river and get back in order to get out, and then we have to shut off all the lights at like 11 o'clock, and there's no barbed wire just how cold the river is," she told the report's authors.

'They want change'

Ann Maje Raider, the executive director of the Liard Aboriginal Women's Society, told CBC women have experienced problems at mines for decades, but this is the first time those issues are compiled in a report.

Ann Maje Raider, the executive director of the Liard Aboriginal Women’s Society, said Indigenous and racialized women need to guide policymaking at mines. (Liard Aboriginal Women’s Society)

"Something needs to be done," she said. "That's the reason the women trusted us to interview them, because they said they want change, and they don't want to see other women coming behind them to suffer the same things they have."

The report states 73 per cent of respondents have experienced sexualized and racial harassment, discrimination and violence. Nearly two-thirds of the women surveyed said there was either no avenue for lodging complaints or the process was "unclear, unknown or they did not feel safe to report."

Fifty-five per cent of participants said they don't feel safe at camp.

Spokespeople with the Yukon government and the Yukon Chamber of Mines didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

'Gaps still exist'

Participants reported economic insecurity in Yukon's mining sector, part and parcel of limited job opportunities, according to the report, which adds that many respondents worked as cooks and housekeepers. More than half of respondents say they never received promotions. A minority of participants said they worked as environmental monitors and as heavy equipment operators — examples of higher paying jobs.

Nearly all respondents reported working at least 60-hour weeks, with only 27 per cent of participants reporting they received overtime pay. Thirty-six per cent of respondents said their pay was commensurate with the number of hours they worked.

"Participants reported poor working conditions, such as women's concentration in overworked, underpaid job ghettos, high rates of harassment and discrimination, and fear or experience of rape," the report states.

While the majority of respondents indicated work in the sector improved financial security, 32 per cent said the industry didn't provide financial security, mainly because of low pay drawn out over long hours.

"Indigenous and racialized women isolated in a masculine working environment are undervalued, and have limited opportunity for advancement, scholarship and training," the report states, adding that less than five per cent of workers at half of the surveyed mines identified as women.

Where to from here?

The report includes several recommendations, such as including Indigenous women in the creation of policies, legislation and strategies that seek to keep women safe and uphold their social and economic rights.

"Women would feel safer if, you know, they had a couple of elders out there," said Carla Boss, an Indigenous woman from Lower Post, B.C., who helped interview some of the women, "so that the people on our land would know the power of our language, our culture and the way that we operate."

The report also calls for the creation of women support groups at mine camps, who could provide recourse to women in potentially dangerous situations and "identify improved management responses with clear timelines and procedures to report, investigate and respond to complaints of harassment, discrimination and violence," the report states.