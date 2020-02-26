Regulated midwifery services coming to Yukon by next year, minister says

The Yukon government says it will hire and license midwives to start delivering babies next year.

It will follow decades of promises by various governments to regulate and fund midwifery in the territory. Yukon is among the last jurisdictions in Canada to not offer midwifery services through its health care system.

"Everybody has wanted to see it move faster, but they also were very committed to making sure that it would happen in a positive way," said John Streicker, Yukon's minister of community services.

Streicker says his department will be responsible for licensing. The department of health with implement the program and hire the midwives.

Draft regulations have yet to be finalized, but the government has now settled on a model of care — or, "how we integrate midwifery into our health care system," according to Streicker.

"The recommendation came to us from the Midwifery Advisory Committee, and from midwives nationally and locally, that we ought to do this [with midwives] as employees within the system, rather than as contractors from outside."

He says the government's midwifery program will initially be focused on Whitehorse. There are about 400 births every year in Yukon and most are in the capital, Streicker said.

'The whole purpose there is to make sure that when we introduce funded and regulated midwifery, that it's going to be safe for all Yukoners,' said Communiy Services Minister John Streicker. (CBC)

"If you're going to start midwifery, you want to start close to where the hospital is so that if there is a problem you know you're going to have that backup," he said.

"And then in the future, we'll move out to the communities."

The issue of midwife regulations in Yukon is decades old. The Yukon Party began looking at midwifery legislation in the late 1990s. Then, in the early 2000s, Pat Duncan's Liberal government promised to introduce legislation governing midwives, but did not bring it forward.

In the 2016 territorial election, all three major parties campaigned on promises to fund and regulate midwifery. Premier Sandy Silver then promised in his 2017 throne speech to license midwives by the following year.

Some provinces have had midwifery regulations in place since the early 1990s. In the North, the N.W.T. and Nunavut have regulated midwifery since 2005 and 2011, respectively.

The government's midwifery services will first be offered in Whitehorse. 'In the future, we'll move out to the communities,' Streicker said. (John Fulton/CBC)

P.E.I. is the only other Canadian jurisdiction without regulated midwifery, although the provincial government there has promised that will change this year.

Currently, there are professional midwives practicing in Yukon but their services are not paid for by government. Yukon's first baby of 2020 was born with assistance from a midwife.

Still 'lots of questions'

Even after years of study and consultation, and a model of care now selected, Streicker said there are still "lots of questions to work through."

The government plans to hire a midwifery consultant to figure out how to implement the program. That consultant will lead an implementation advisory committee made up of "a wide variety of stakeholders," according to a news release.

"The whole purpose there is to make sure that when we introduce funded and regulated midwifery, that it's going to be safe for all Yukoners," Streicker said.

"The public will have assurance that midwives are trained and able to do the work within our health care system — and that if they've got concerns [there's] a mechanism for dealing with them."

Streicker said the government wants to "get it right."

"It's taken us longer than we wanted to, but I'm really happy with where we've gotten to now," he said.