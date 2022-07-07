Midwifery expansion prompts shift in focus for Yukon advocacy group

A Yukon advocacy group is shifting its focus now that one of its key goals has been achieved.

The Yukon Association for Birth Choices spent 22 years advocating for a midwifery program in the territory, according to Rosemary Oslund, the association's co-president.

Last month, the Yukon government announced that virtual midwifery services had been expanded to people throughout the territory, though labour and delivery continue to happen in Whitehorse.

"It's been a long time coming," Oslund said. "It was growing pains for everybody involved, but we are happy to see it come after so many years."

Another significant detail in the expansion advocated by the association is that the program is fully covered by the territory's healthcare, which means they are free to users.

The association is now shifting its focus from making sure midwifery services are available to promoting access to birth choices with an emphasis on culturally-sensitive and inclusive care, Oslund said.

"It can be difficult for families, of course, the logistics of leaving the community to [give] birth, but everybody has to do that currently."

Yukon's first government-run midwifery clinic officially opened its doors on July 7 of this year. The clinic was a long-time promise by the government which frequently came under fire for delays in launching the midwifery program.

Pregnant Yukoners from across the territory with due dates in Feb. 2023 or later can now apply for the program online.

As of Sep. 15, 32 people have been accepted to the program and are currently receiving care.

The clinic will be fully staffed with four registered midwives this fall.

Elizabeth Morrison, a registered midwife and the program's manager, said the expansion of services to rural communities is a big milestone for the program.

"Now, all Yukoners have the additional option," she said. "We believe that options are important for safe, accessible and high-quality midwifery care," she said.

Morrison also noted that midwives can now work in hospitals and in homes in the Yukon.