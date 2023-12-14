Utilities wanted pause on renewable energy program, Yukon minister says

Yukon's energy minister says the territorial government had little choice but to pause a renewable-energy rebate program until next year.

The government has been under fire for putting its microgeneration program — which allows homeowners with solar panels to feed excess renewable power into the Yukon grid — on ice while it studies the program's impact on the system.

"We started hearing some issues from the utilities this summer and fall, they they were concerned about the stability of the grid," said Minister John Streicker.

"The utilities, ATCO ... and Yukon Energy said they're no longer going to support the micro-grid applications. And so they asked us to suspend the program 'til we could do some work."

The pause only applies to Whitehorse and the surrounding area, and has no impact on microgeneration projects that have already been approved or built.

"The utilities feel that the risk to the stability of the grid is right in and around Whitehorse, sort of from Teslin to Laberge, including Carcross and Southern Lakes. So that's the area where we're saying no for now," Streicker said.

Still, the pause — and the fact that it was never formally announced by the government — has been blasted by critics.

Energy assessor Mitt Stehlin called it a "head-shaker," and NDP MLA Lane Tredger called it "frustrating." Yukon Party MLA Scott Kent said it was in line with the Liberals' "disastrous energy policies."

'Super successful' program, minister says

Streicker said the microgeneration program has been "super successful," and has already exceeded the government's expectations, in terms of how much renewable energy is being produced.

Ben Power, co-founder of Whitehorse-based Solvest, said his company has done about 750 solar installations in Yukon. He calls the microgeneration program "foundational" to Solvest's success and its growth.

His company will be affected by the program's pause, he said.

Ben Power of solar company Solvest said it's too early to say how the pause on the microgeneration program will affect his business — but he said it will definitely have an impact. (CBC/ Jackie McKay)

"We have a team of nearly 70 people now, and it's too early to say exactly what the disruptions will be," Power said.

"We're working hard both with Minister Streicker and others to pivot to some other solutions. But it definitely will have an impact on our schedule and our workforce for this coming year."

Streicker said he's confident that things will get sorted out and the microgeneration program will resume in the spring, as planned.

"There's all sorts of ways that we're looking to improve the system. And really, if you think about this, this is Yukoners wanting to contribute to the fight or the transition away from fossil fuels and dealing with climate change," he said.

"We do need to make sure that it's helping the overall system. And so this is just a time for us to reset, and help tweak that program so that it's going to be better for, well, I hope the whole of the Yukon."