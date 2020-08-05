Yukon's chief medical health officer, education minister giving COVID-19 update

The Yukon government is holding a news conference Wednesday with its chief medical officer of health and the education minister to give a COVID-19 update.

Brendan Hanley regularly gives updates on the pandemic on Wednesdays, though it's expected this week's will entail plans for back-to-school in the territory, since Minister of Education Tracy-Anne McPhee will also be present.

The live stream of the conference will start at 2 p.m. PDT and can be watched here on CBC's website, or o the CBC Yukon Facebook page.

The Yukon government has set out new health and safety measures for schools to follow when students head back to class later this month. It includes hand-washing and physical distancing requirements, as well as staggered breaks and pick-up/drop-off times.

Most Grade 10 to 12 students will only go to class part-time in Whitehorse, in an effort to keep student numbers low and maintain physical distancing. Elementary school students and high schoolers outside Whitehorse will go to school full-time, with those enhanced safety measures.

"This is not going to be a normal year," David Wipf, assistant deputy minister, told CBC in July.

Some parents and teachers have been vocal about their concerns for the school year. Some, including hospital workers, have opted to home-school their kids to keep them safe, while others say they can't afford that option.

Parents of high school students in Whitehorse have also raised concerns about their reduced class time, saying it could lead to added stress and poor grades.