Who's running to be mayor in Yukon's communities?

Five Yukon communities will elect their next mayor on Thursday — Whitehorse, Watson Lake, Carmacks, Faro and Teslin. A total of 14 people are running for the positions in those communities.

CBC News contacted as many candidates as they could to ask them three questions. The candidates were also asked to send a photo of themselves, as well as their written responses.

Not all candidates responded by the given deadline. Candidates are listed alphabetically for each community, and their answers may have been edited for length and clarity.

Whitehorse — 5 running for mayor

Wilf Carter

No responses given.

Dan Curtis (incumbent)

Whitehorse mayoral candidate Dan Curtis. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

What is your top priority if elected?

My top priorities will be given to mayor and council by the citizens of Whitehorse. I will not tell the citizens of Whitehorse what is important to them, rather, once our strategic plan has been completed with help from public input, and only then, will administration, mayor and council be armed with the strategic plan of four priorities that Whitehorse citizens deem most important to deliver on in the afforded three-year term.

Which council decision made last term would you change? ​

If I could, I would change the decision to not implement the residential blue box recycling curb side pick up, previously contemplated with Whitehorse business partnership/involvement.

What is your favourite activity in your municipality?

My absolute favourite activity in our amazing city is representing my fellow citizens, their interests and values right here in my hometown.

Rick Karp

Whitehorse mayoral candidate Rick Karp. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

What is your top priority if elected?

There was a "Resource Preparedness Development Strategy" (April 2016) that made 15 recommendations, such as having a minimum two-year supply of lots available, and I would bring back that document and work to prioritize and implement the recommendations as we draft changes to the Official Community Plan; as well, I would develop a sustainable communications link with the community.

Which council decision made last term would you change? ​

That the 15 recommendations from the Resource Preparedness Development Strategy seem to have been shelved.

What is your favourite activity in your municipality?

In all of the years I have been in Whitehorse, the most enjoyable activity, believe it or not, has been talking to people, learning about who they are, and helping people — this is because for all of these years I was a caregiver for my wife and couldn't travel or be involved in other activities.

Colin LaForme

Whitehorse mayoral candidate Colin LaForme. (Submitted by Colin LaForme)

What is your top priority if elected?

My top priority when elected will be to modernize the city's internal structure, and by doing so increase efficiency in the city allowing for an expedited approach to all other issues, from affordability and liveability to safety and security.

Which council decision made last term would you change? ​

I don't like to dwell in the past — all you can do is make the best decision with the evidence you have at that present time, and I hope that when the previous council were making their decisions, they looked at all the evidence and made their best decision.

What is your favourite activity in your municipality?

Being actively involved — from skiing, mountain biking, taking my family to the Canada Games Centre, Rendezvous and other events, the rec. sports leagues, to going for a five-minute walk and feeling like you are in the middle of nowhere. It really depends on the day and the season.

Kelly Suits

What is your top priority if elected?

One thing I would do is slap a tax on the buying and selling of houses.

Which council decision made last term would you change? ​

One thing I would like to do would be to rethink the flow of traffic within Whitehorse and how it can be rectified.

What is your favourite activity in your municipality?

What I like to do to pass the time is to teach the youth the arts of shooting and survival.

Watson Lake — 2 running for mayor

Justin Brown (incumbent)

Watson Lake mayoral candidate Justin Brown. (Submitted by Justin Brown)

What is your top priority if elected?

My top priority as mayor would be to encourage growth for the town so that the next time there is a municipal election, the next council will have it easier than the previous.

Which council decision made last term would you change? ​

The one thing that I would change is not so much bylaws as it is the improved overall communication not only within the Town of Watson Lake, but also the communication between the Yukon government and the municipality.

What is your favourite activity in your municipality?

If there is one thing that I like to do in Watson Lake is to walk around and see the town and its beauty.

Cheryl O'Brien

Watson Lake mayoral candidate Cheryl O'Brien. (Submitted by Cheryl O'Brien)

What is your top priority if elected?

My top priority is to ensure a balanced budget while setting aside funds for future infrastructure needs.

Which council decision made last term would you change?

​I would ensure that there is clear communication with the residents regarding decisions made.

What is your favourite activity in your municipality?

I enjoy volunteering, I volunteer for many organizations ranging from trade and commercial to recreation and health. This summer I organized minor ball and had a great time working with the youth!

Faro — 2 running for mayor

Jack Bowers (incumbent)

What is your top priority if elected?

One of our first priorities must be for our council to develop a three- to five-year strategic plan. To achieve this, the new council will need to attend a few planning meetings over the first few months of service where all of council, including those new to the position, have input into what they see as our town's priorities.

Which council decision made last term would you change? ​

I'm not sure that I would change anything. But should some changes be sought by the new council that were brought in by any previous council, I would consider them.

What is your favourite activity in your municipality?

One of the main things our family enjoys doing is going down on the Pelly River sand bars by ATV in the summer and having a bonfire. In winter, we enjoy snowmobiling on the many trails surrounding our community, as well as winter camping.

Leonard Faber

What is your top priority if elected?

I will sit with the city council members and we will decide as a team what we want to achieve in the next four years. I think all members on city council will have different ideas and we will try to come to some consensus of an action list.

Which council decision made last term would you change?

Until the new council does some research and fact-checking, it could range from no changes to several.

What is your favourite activity in your municipality?

I moved to Faro for what it didn't have — planes, trains, sirens and crime. I like the small town atmosphere and enjoy the scenery, fresh air and quiet. Nothing like sitting and relaxing in the backyard, just enjoying the scenery.

Carmacks — 3 running for mayor

Lee Bodie (incumbent)

What is your top priority if elected?

I have a strong desire to make my village better, in every way. One way to do that is to bring more jobs to our village. In doing so, community members won't have to travel to earn a living and the entire community prospers.

Which council decision made last term would you change?

I have nothing to note. Every council that I have been with have had much discussion about matters at hand before taking the vote. I believe we talk the pros and cons of every matter thoroughly before voting and I stand by those decisions.

What is your favourite activity in your municipality?

Attending our Friends and Family nights at our recreation centre. Once a month, the Village of Carmacks sponsors a community dinner where folks can mingle with other community members and enjoy pizza, Greek night, or Mexican night. Our recreation staff go far and beyond to make these events happen!

Bob Mayer

No responses given.

Kevin Unterschute

Kevin Unterschute is running for mayor in Carmacks. (Submitted by Kevin Unterschute)

What is your top priority if elected?

Economic development, jobs and housing.

Which council decision made last term would you change?

Chief administrative officer hire.

What is your favourite activity in your municipality?

Assisting residents as I can. Working with elders.

Teslin — 2 running for mayor

Gord Curran

What is your top priority if elected?

Continuing the outstanding working relationship with Teslin Tlingit Council. I am also looking forward to the upcoming process to update the Official Community Plan (OCP) which features extensive public consultation on our community's future.

Which council decision made last term would you change?

We are constantly trying to improve how we engage community members and provide services, but there is not a specific decision I would change.

What is your favourite activity in your municipality?

Engaging with the public even though it is not always easy. For fun, July 1st and Mini-rendezvous, since it brings the community out to socialize.

Jean-Michel Harvey

No contact information found.

