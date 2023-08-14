Village of Mayo, Yukon, reopens to residents after fire evacuation

Mayo, Yukon, residents are starting to head back home a week after a wildfire forced the village to evacuate.

The evacuation order was lifted on Sunday as the weather allowed conditions to improve, according to Wildland Fire Management. The conditions have reduced the risk of fire spreading toward the town.

Fire crews, however, are still working on securing the surrounding areas and an evacuation alert remains in place.

"It's been quite a bit of rain on the fire which has helped make the conditions more favourable, which means that it's no longer threatening the town," Yukon fire information officer Diane Dryburgh said.

"The fire will continue to burn and work on it will continue but it's safe enough for people to return to the community."

The community of about 450 residents — located just over 300 kilometres north of Whitehorse — had been under evacuation alert since Aug. 4. as the Talbot Creek wildfire was getting closer to town. An evacuation order was issued on Aug. 6.

The Talbot Creek fire remains 4,999 hectares, according to the latest update from Yukon Protective Services Monday morning.

"Crews working on the fire include personnel from the Yukon, Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Nova Scotia," Yukon Protective Services said in a statement.

"In total, 37 wildland firefighters and four helicopters are assigned to the fire."

Going back home

Wildland Fire Management says about 300 people from Mayo registered with the emergency measures office last week. Fourteen of them took the bus home from Whitehorse on Sunday evening.

McGarry Selbee, the executive director of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, thanked Kwanlin Dün First Nation in Whitehorse for the help and hospitality.

"It's August in Whitehorse," he said. "So, trying to find a hotel room is hard."

The First Nation's Nàkwät'à Kų̀ Potlatch House, as well as the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse, welcomed evacuees with food and beds throughout the week.

"There's gonna be more work back home when I get back there and when we all get back and try and get resettled," Selbee said.

"But this is a bit of a relief to have everybody heading that way."

An area burned by wildfire is seen south of the Stewart River near Mayo on Sunday. (Government of Yukon)

Frances Phillips of Mayo says she was able to take two of her dogs with her when she left town, but had to leave one behind. She says she's been longing to go back.

"She had water and food ... so she stood there waiting for me," Phillips said about her dog.

"I'm just happy to be going home."

Virgil MacLean, another evacuee, echoes Phillips' relief.

"I thought we were gonna be here just three days ... we ended up being here a week," he said.

Yukon Protective Services issued a post Monday morning on social media, saying an officer would welcome Mayo residents with an updated map of the fire and give a brief information session.

"We'd ask everyone returning to town to be mindful that firefighters are still working in the area, and will continue to do so for the next two weeks," the statement reads.

"Please be careful when driving around town and watch for personnel and equipment. Helicopters will be part of the routine fire operation as crews continue to secure the perimeter and address hot spots."