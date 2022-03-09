Yukon judge rules mandatory jail sentences for sexual interference, exploitation unconstitutional

A Yukon Supreme Court judge has struck down the mandatory minimum sentences of 90 days in jail for people convicted of sexual exploitation and sexual interference.

In two recently-published decisions, Justice Karen Wenckebach wrote that while sexual offences involving children should generally result in the offender being imprisoned, there could be cases where jail time wouldn't be appropriate.

The finding stems from appeals of two cases that began in territorial court.

In one case, a man was convicted of sexual exploitation after trial; in the other, a man pleaded guilty to sexual interference.

Neither of the men's names have been made public in order to protect the identities of the victims.

During their sentencing hearings, the presiding judges ruled the mandatory minimum sentence for the respective charges violated section 12 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which protects against cruel and unusual punishment. The judges instead gave the men conditional sentences — meaning they could stay in the community under a set of conditions — and probation.

The Crown appealed both cases, arguing the men deserved jail sentences and that the mandatory minimums were constitutionally valid.

Wenckebach, in her decisions, agreed in part with the Crown, writing that aggravating factors in both cases, including the fact that the men were in positions of trust or authority over their victims and the impact the crimes had and would continue to have on the victims, justified jail time.

"Jail sentences are frequently more appropriate because sexual offences involving children are, by their nature, serious offences," Wenckebach wrote.

"Sexual offences violate a child's integrity and control over their body. Sexual violence can have profound consequences on the child, affecting their sense of self, their relationship with their families, and with the wider community. These consequences can last for years."

She also noted the "principle that sexual offences involving children should not generally result in conditional sentence orders" and replaced both men's conditional sentences with 90-day jail terms, though she deemed the time already served.

However, like the judges in the lower court, Wenckebach ruled that overall, the mandatory minimum sentences for people convicted of sexual interference and sexual exploitation were unconstitutional. She cited hypothetical situations where jail time might not be appropriate, such as if an offender has low moral culpability and where a victim may say they suffered little to no harm.

"It is entirely possible that a young adult, with intellectual disabilities, significant Gladue factors, or both, would come before the court for having touched a victim once on the buttocks or thigh," Wenckebach wrote.

"A 90-day jail term for such an offender would be grossly disproportionate."

She concluded the mandatory minimum sentence of 90 days in jail for both sexual interference and sexual exploitation to be in violation of section 12 of the Charter and declared them "to be invalid and of no force or effect."