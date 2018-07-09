Police search for Yukon man last seen in Surrey, B.C.

Police in B.C. are looking for a Yukon man, missing since last week.

Surrey RCMP say Jason Benneke, 31, was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, at the Surrey Public Wharf.

He is a member of Yukon's Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation. His sister told CBC he had been living in Whitehorse before moving to B.C. two and a half years ago.

According to Surrey RCMP, Benneke had been visiting a friend who lives and works on a barge on the Fraser River last Thursday. The friend had then transported Benneke back to shore, where Benneke's vehicle was parked.

Police say the friend went back to the barge that night, and reported Benneke missing the next day when he noticed Benneke's car was still there with no sign of the man.

RCMP divers have searched the water near the wharf and the B.C. Police Dog Service has also searched on land — but with no results.

RCMP say Benneke's family is concerned for his well-being. They're asking anybody with information to contact them at 604-599-0502, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Benneke is described as 5' 7" tall, weighing about 124 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, light-coloured shoes, and no shirt.