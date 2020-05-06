Yukon man fined $500 after failing to self-isolate — a 1st in the territory during COVID-19

A Whitehorse man has been fined for failing to self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man was charged under the territory's Civil Emergency Measures Act for failing to stay in his home for 14 days after arriving in the territory.

It was the first such charge to be announced by territorial officials. They announced it last week, but did not offer any details.

The man pleaded guilty to the charge in Yukon Territorial Court on Tuesday. He received a $500 fine, the most allowed under the territory's legislation.

CBC is not naming the man, in order to protect his privacy.