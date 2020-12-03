Unrestricted mail-in ballots, online registration now part of Yukon elections

Mail-in ballots could play a much bigger part in Yukon's territorial election next year.

Mail-in ballots have been available in the past, but were limited to people who could not go to polling station for health reasons, because they were out of the territory, or for other reasons.

But the restrictions have been lifted, said Yukon's chief electoral officer Max Harvey.

Easing these restrictions has been on the table since before the pandemic.

This means people can request a special ballot online or by email, and then mail it to Elections Yukon, Harvey said. It must be received by Elections Yukon by 8 p.m. on election day.

Another big change in next year's election will be in how people can register to vote.

No more door-to-door enumeration

There will be no territory-wide enumeration process where election workers go door to door signing up voters, Harvey said.

"In that process we missed a lot of homes," he said, "some people were away, or didn't answer."

There is now a permanent voters list that people can access online.

Harvey said people who were registered for the 2016 territorial election or last year's federal election are already on the voter list. Residents can check if they're on the list online, and update their address or other information if necessary.

Eligible voters can register online, by email, regular mail or in person at a returning office or polling station, he said.

Elections Yukon estimates as many as 5,000 eligible voters did not get on the list for the 2016 territorial election, Harvey said, and he's hopeful the easier and quicker online method will be more effective than the old enumeration method.

Eager teens can now register

Yukoners as young as 16 years old can now register to vote, he said, but their names won't appear on the voters' list and they cannot vote until they are 18.

Harvey said Elections Yukon is planning for both pandemic and post-pandemic voting scenarios.

There have been First Nation, school and municipal elections in Yukon since the pandemic began. He said they've all occurred without incident and he's confident a territorial election will also be successful.

The Liberal government must call the election by late 2021.