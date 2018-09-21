Accused Yukon mail bomber charged with attempted murder

Two new charges have been laid against a Whitehorse senior citizen who's accused of mailing a bomb to his brother in B.C.

Leon Nepper, 73, is now charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, in relation to the package he allegedly sent earlier this month to Roger Nepper in Port Alice, B.C. He's also under a court order forbidding him from making any contact with his brother or sister-in-law.

Nepper was earlier charged with sending an explosive device with intent to cause bodily harm and with illegally possessing an explosive device.

The device exploded when Roger Nepper opened it at his home last week. His step-daughter told CBC that three of Roger Nepper's fingers had to be amputated because of the blast.

A bomb disposal robot, outside Leon Nepper's residence in Whitehorse last week. (RCMP)

She also said nails from the bomb were removed from his stomach, and her mother, Shirley Bowick, was also burned in the incident.

Leon Nepper appeared in Yukon Territorial Court on Friday for a bail hearing. He'll remain in custody until his next court appearance on Oct. 5.

Whitehorse RCMP have taken over the investigation of the incident.