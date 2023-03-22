Yukon looks to solve humane society's funding woes

The Yukon government says it's working to help Humane Society Yukon figure out how to deliver services in a sustainable manner, after approving a one-time injection of funds to stave off off the society's imminent closure.

Finding a solution is challenging, though, Environment Minister Nils Clarke said in the Legislative Assembly Tuesday.

Clarke was answering questions from Kluane MLA Wade Istchenko, who said he's heard concerns from municipalities about the humane society closing.

Clarke told MLAs the government bailed the animal rescue group out in February to the tune of $135,000 to keep them operating for the current year. That's on top of $110,000 in annual funding and thousands more for fencing and rehoming animals.

"I recognize this is an issue that is close to the heart of many Yukoners. It's clear, because this funding issue continues to come up year after year, that something is in need of change," Clarke told reporters afterward.

What that change could look like isn't yet known, though Clarke said the government has put aside money for planning.

"I will certainly leave it to the experts to, we hope, come up with a different model," he said.

"I'm generally an optimist that there's a more efficient and more effective model in place so that we will not move from ... operational concern to operational concern from one fiscal year to the next."

A report from the society says it relies heavily on donations, volunteers and low-wage workers; asks for additional annual funding of $150,000 until a new model is in place; and floats the idea that the territorial government could take over operations.

The Yukon Humane Society shelter in Whitehorse, pictured here in December 2016. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

That latter option doesn't appear to be on the table yet, though, with Clarke noting it "doesn't make sense" for the government to do that.

Clarke said the territory is also asking the City of Whitehorse to play a more active role in securing the humane society's future.

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon told reporters his party wants to see some negotiation around how much funding the humane society gets. He added he doesn't want to see the responsibility for stray animals downloaded onto municipalities, or taken over by the territorial government.

"I think the Yukon government should be working closely with the society to deliver the appropriate amount of funding to them to ensure that the current services can continue," Dixon said.