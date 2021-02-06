Liquor sales in Yukon barely changed in 2020

Liquor sales by Yukon's main liquor retailer and sole wholesaler barely changed last year.

In 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, the Yukon Liquor Corporation (YLC) made $47.7 million in gross sales, which amounts to a 0.14 per cent increase from the year before.

In 2019, sales went up by $1.4 million, a three per cent increase from 2018 — a normal trajectory for the growing territory, according to John Streicker, the territorial government's minister responsible for the YLC.

The last three years' sales numbers, procured by the CBC through a public records request, follow a relatively similar monthly pattern except for, mainly, the summer of 2020.

"The reason would be fewer visitors," Streicker said in an interview on Friday.

In 2018 and 2019, the corporation's highest-earning months for gross sales of liquor were June and July, respectively.

In 2020, sales were lower than in 2019 for the months of June, July, August, and November. August sales were down 16 per cent from the same time in 2019.

"We definitely saw a drastic decrease in tourism, which in the summer is a primary driver for our sales," said James Maltby, owner of the Woodcutter's Blanket in Whitehorse.

Even when Yukon had a travel bubble with B.C., the brewpub had only about 10 per cent of its regular amount of tourist customers, he said.

James Maltby, owner of the Woodcutter's Blanket in Whitehorse, pictured on June 19, 2020. (Steve Silva/CBC)

While there were locals to attract, including many who didn't want to travel out of the territory due to the pandemic, many didn't feel safe dining out at all, Maltby said.

That has started to change as life in the territory continues without either a travel bubble or, at least recently, any active COVID-19 cases, he said.

"People are feeling a bit more comfortable," Maltby said. "We're starting to see an uptick of locals venturing out."

However, with physical distancing measures in effect, it's impossible for the brewpub to return to normal capacity unless it expands, he said.

Maltby said liquor sales at the business dropped between about 30 and 40 per cent in 2020.

John Streicker is the Yukon government's minister responsible for the Yukon Liquor Corporation. (CBC)

With about $5 million in gross sales, December 2020 was the YLC's third-most lucrative month for liquor sales in the past three years.

Streicker said he thinks that's partly because of a change to the discounts licensees, such as restaurant owners, get on liquor products for their businesses.

Last year, licensees were given an additional 13 per cent discount on top of the 12 per cent they already get.

As of January 2021, businesses "doing well enough" are no longer eligible for the 13 per cent discount, Streicker said.

"I think then what happened was, because that change was coming … our licensees that were about to lose that subsidy would just purchase extra in December," he said.

Licensees' eligibility for the extra discount is based on eligibility for the Yukon Business Relief Program.