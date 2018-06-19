'Small business, my ass': Bar owners blast Yukon gov't over rising booze costs

The owners of a Whitehorse bar and restaurant is taking Yukon Premier Sandy Silver to task over planned increases to liquor prices in the territory.

CBC News obtained an email sent on Saturday to Silver, as well as the minister responsible for the Yukon Liquor Corporation (YLC), John Streicker, and YLC president Matt King. It was sent by Katja Schmidt and Christine Kent, who own the Dirty Northern and The Miner's Daughter, a joint bar and restaurant.

Schmidt and Kent were responding to a letter sent by the liquor corporation to all wholesale licensees the day before, explaining that the YLC will bring in a new pricing structure on July 1.

According to YLC's letter, the new prices "will reflect current supplier pricing, freight, excise, duty, revised mark-up, cost of service differential, liquor tax and other fees and deposits."

The letter was written by Steve Cummings, director of operations at the YLC.

Schmidt and Kent responded with a blistering message to Silver, Streicker and King, questioning the planned increases.

The changes "just cost our business about $3,000/month on draught beer alone," Schmidt and Kent's email says.

"Don't try and pass it off as an effort to maintain compliance with trade agreements while underhandedly increasing costs on the businesses that create jobs and drive the economy," they wrote.

The email was copied to about 60 other Yukon bars and restaurants.

'You don't make a lot of money'

Schmidt told CBC News that bars and restaurants operate on a razor-thin margins, and she worries that some will be forced to close.

"Even being extremely busy, you don't make a lot of money. So you're looking at a margin of three to nine per cent [as] your profit. Here is an industry where I'm employing, let's say, 50 people. Now I have to run my [business] even tighter or lay people off to try to compensate for this price increase."

The YLC's letter shows planned increases to all alcohol — retail and wholesale — with the exception of a very slight average decrease (13 cents per bottle) to table wine. Hard liquor will see an increase of an average of $2.40 per bottle.

Increases to Yukon liquor prices, as of July 1, 2018. From a letter sent by the Yukon Liquor Corporation to wholesale licensees. (CBC)

Schmidt and Kent's email urges the government to "learn something about the industry before you implement an increase like this."

"Mining is not the only industry in this territory. You'd have to be daft not to have noticed the businesses in this sector that have closed in the last three years. Is it just that we don't matter?"

Schmidt told CBC the increase came out of the blue, with no consultation with affected businesses.

"No warning, no nothing. I'm not looking for handouts — I'm just not looking to get screwed over."

Schmidt says she's particularly disappointed because Silver made a commitment in the 2016 election campaign to protect small Yukon businesses.

"Small business my ass, Sandy," the email concludes.