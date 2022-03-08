Opinions divided as Yukon lifts COVID-19 restrictions

The Yukon plans to drop its remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in the coming weeks.

As of March 4, there are no longer capacity limits or size limits for gatherings in the territory. Bars and restaurants were able to resume normal service without spacing between tables.

Edwine Veniat is the owner of Creperie La Petite Maison in downtown Whitehorse. She says she noticed the difference in the number of patrons served over the weekend.

"I can definitely see that people are feeling more confident," she said. "I would say more secure. I can see that so many more people are actually going out and are happy to be kind of reunited."

Veniat said she feels optimistic about the government easing restrictions .

"It gives us hope that it's going to get better because it has been tough, as a business owner and as a citizen," said Veniat.

The government plans to remove more restrictions later this month.

On March 18th, the Yukon government will be removing the requirement to wear masks — though they will still be recommended — and the requirement to show proof of vaccination to access indoor spaces.

And on April 4, the territorial government plans to lift the vaccination requirement for public servants.

Not everyone is thrilled to see restrictions eased

While some people are happy to resume activities with loosened restrictions, others don't think the Yukon is ready to go without these public health regulations.

Jaqueline De Jager, a student at Porter Creek Secondary School, said the government is not listening to everybody's concerns.

"I don't think it's very safe because COVID is just going to get worse again if people don't wear their masks and then everything is going to be in lockdown," she said. "I think they're just doing it for like political ways, to make people happier."

De Jager said her and her friends plan to continue wearing masks when hanging out, since they'll feel more comfortable that way.

"I know some of my friends are also not really happy about this mandate being lifted," she said. "I'd rather see people wear their masks still to keep our community safe so we can keep on doing things we like."

Ongoing protests

Despite the Yukon government announcing its plans to remove more restrictions, some anti-mandate protestors still gathered at Shipyards Park on Saturday.

About 20 people showed up, significantly fewer than previous weekends .

A rally participant who identified himself as Dan to the CBC said he was " glad that the [government is] listening to people and listening to science."

"It's about time. I just hope there's nothing else being ushered in, underhanded at the same time," he said, regarding the government's plan to remove almost all restrictions this month.

However, removing existing restrictions was not good enough for him.

"We have to have a law in place that it never happens again," he said.

Another participant who identified herself as Dorothy said removing the restrictions was not good enough, since the government might bring them back again.

"Well, they also threatened at the same time to bring them back if the [COVID-19] numbers go up," she said.

"Our group has been growing, although you know it might not be visible immediately when you see the number of participants here sitting at the corner. But there are so many people now that are completely opposed to these mandates."

Both protesters declined to give their last names because they said they felt uncomfortable.