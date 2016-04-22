Yukon Liberals take flak for $106k in legal, secret revenue

Yukon NDP leader Kate White says the governing Liberals should reveal where they got $106,000 in so-called "other" revenue in 2019.

Under Yukon's election rules, parties don't have to reveal the source of money raised via fundraising events, donations at rallies, investment income and membership fees.

All four of Yukon's registered parties collect this kind of revenue, but with $106,000 the Liberals collected far more than any of their rivals: the Yukon Party reported $13,000 in other revenue, the NDP $1,800 and the Green Party $20.

"This is unheard of," White said in the Legislative Assembly. "No political party in Yukon has ever received such a large proportion of its funding from secret sources."

Speaking to reporters, Silver said he'd speak with the Liberal Party's treasurer to see if it's possible to release more information about where the money came from. In July, past party president Devin Bailey said the money came in part from an annual golf tournament and a leader's dinner.

Silver denied that his party raises money in a way that's designed to skirt the rules. He said the party simply enjoyed a good fundraising year and said White was blowing the matter out of proportion.

"The opposition makes it sound like it's one donor that gave $100,000," Silver said. "I wish, but that's not the case."

The premier suggested the Legislative Assembly's Members' Services Board could discuss changes to the Elections Act. The Liberals have a majority on that committee, which meets in secret. White says it's unlikely that the board would take up the issue.

"The premier makes it sound like it's it's a possibility," she said. "But let's be honest, it's not quite that easy."